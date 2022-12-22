Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Is Said To Have Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Vince McMahon has been known as the pioneer who revolutionized the wrestling industry forever. He is the reason his former company, WWE, is a global phenomenon today and has passed many of his traits to his family members. However, a former WWE star believes Triple H would have been the ideal son Vince desired.
ringsidenews.com
Big Bill Morrissey Is Engaged To Be Married
Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, who now goes by the name Big Bill Morrissey, underwent a massive change over the years. He reinvented himself in the independent circuit after battling depression and other issues, and he managed to garner a lot of respect thanks to his dedication. His life is clearly going well now as Morrissey is now engaged to be married.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Backs Down From Wiz Khalifa’s Offer To Fight Him
Logan Paul gained a lot of attention as a part-time member of the WWE roster in 2022. Fans and wrestlers from different companies praised him for his performance in the main event against Roman Reigns. However, Paul was recently given the opportunity to join the MMA ranks of the Professional Fighters League, but he declined the offer.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Was Reluctant To Give Goldberg A Part-Time Deal At First
Goldberg made a big name for himself during WCW prior to his WWE run. He previously admitted that he regretted not appreciating pro wrestling in the past, but that is all in the past now. After Goldberg came back 6 years ago, he has been working as a part-timer. However, it seems WWE was actually reluctant to give Goldberg a part-time deal in general.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Didn’t Think The Rock Would Last Long In WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains one of the most popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. The Rock has done it all as far as being a pro wrestler is concerned. He didn’t have the beat of states in WWE. It seems The Undertaker didn’t think The Rock would last after his WWE debut.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Appears During WWE SmackDown
Vince McMahon may have relinquished his corporate responsibilities in WWE, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely gone from the company. The former WWE Chief Operating Officer was just shown on SmackDown. WWE aired a video package to hype up the arrival of John Cena during SmackDown this week....
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Advice He Got From Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa debuted in NXT last year and was booked strong since day one. He had some solid matches and an undefeated run for a long time, which further raised his stock. He is now on the main roster and already got good advice from Roman Reigns. Sikoa made his...
ringsidenews.com
Dax Harwood Denies That FTR Complained In WWE
FTR was known as The Revival in WWE, and they had a lot of success in NXT as the NXT Tag Team Champions, where they faced several solid teams. After a stint on RAW and SmackDown, and a few WWE main roster title runs, it was clear that the two were not happy in the company anymore. There were rumors that FTR complained a lot in WWE. Now it seems Dax Harwood decided to put those rumors to rest.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Female Talent Advised Not To Follow In Mandy Rose’s Footsteps
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez last week. This came as a shock to fans who wanted to see her back on the main roster and dominate there. Her release ultimately happened due to her premium subscription service. That being said, Rose’s WWE release continues to be a huge topic. It seems Jim Cornette has advised the AEW women’s division to not follow in Mandy Rose’s footsteps.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly established herself as a massive star being the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose silenced all of her haters thanks to all the hard work she put into her career, but that is all in the past now as Rose was released by WWE last week due to her premium subscription service. While many believe Rose should go to AEW, Eric Bischoff doesn’t think that would be the best for Rose.
ringsidenews.com
Title Match & More Added To WWE SmackDown Next Week
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a terrible injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Next week, the Texan powerhouse will look to get her revenge and earn herself a title in the process. WWE announced that Raquel Rodriguez will square off against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Paul Heyman Saw John Cena As ‘The Next Sting’
The Wrestling industry sees many top prospects morph into main-event attractions occasionally. Moreover, every young superstar is often perceived to reach the level of success set by a legendary star. That’s what veteran manager Paul Heyman had foreseen for a young man named John Cena in the early 2000s, believing him to be the next “Sting.”
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Wants Eric Bischoff To Explain Why He Made An Example Of Him
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has done a lot for the pro wrestling business, but many people still do not like him due to his numerous questionable actions over the past few decades. In fact, many feel Flair is a petty individual and always holds a grudge for one reason or another. For a while now, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Now Flair wants Bischoff to explain why he made an example of Flair.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Says AEW Fans Are The Worst In All Of Pro Sports
MJF considers himself a generational talent and that is something he truly backs up now, as he is now the AEW World Champion. MJF’s in-ring skills and impressive promo skills have taken him to the top of the food chain. The AEW World Champion also loves calling out pro wrestling fans for their hypocrisy. In fact, it seems MJF believes AEW fans are the worst in all of pro sports.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Could Pursue Full-Time Acting Career
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, as her star continues to shine bright every day. Her rise to superstardom is well documented, and now she has become a regular part of WWE programming once again. Lynch also had a taste of the acting business, and now it seems she might pursue that full-time in the future.
