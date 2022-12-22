Read full article on original website
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Former WWE Writer
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring and he’s managed to strike fear into the hearts of many. The last thing you want to do is make Brock Lesnar mad, but it sounds like that’s exactly what former WWE writer Vince Russo did during the mid-2000s.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Reveals When His WWE Contract Expires
The professional wrestling free agency pool is as hot as it's been in decades. Thanks to the rise of AEW as well as the success of New Japan and Impact Wrestling, wrestlers have an array of options when it comes to inking a deal with a global promotion. This has consequently led the big companies being keen on locking up their top stars with long-term deals, as evident by AEW's recent extensions of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as well as Impact's new deal for Rich Swann. WWE motioned for a similar move at the tail end of 2021, as it inked new contracts for both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens just weeks before both were set to become free agents.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Reby Hardy Says She’s Not Signing With AEW
Tony Khan has brought a revolution in the wrestling business with the formation of his promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in 2019. Khan has done brilliantly in making AEW a direct competitor to WWE with the addition of various top-tier talent from across the world. However, it seems that one star might not be joining him anytime soon, and that is Reby Hardy.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
Yardbarker
Kurt Angle on his talks with Tony Khan, the possibility of working with AEW
On the latest "Kurt Angle Show" on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle was asked who he feels has the best mind for the wrestling business:. "For me, personally, Triple H. He's always had it. He's not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it's his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He's really good at it. He has a great mind for it.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish Reveals Classic Wrestling PPV Event He Wanted To Bring Back In AEW
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was a guest on the “Wrestling Perspective Podcast.”. Fish discussed his belief that AEW should have had a Crockett Cup-style pay-per-view. The Crockett Cup was a tournament to determine the best tag team when it originally began in 1986. This past March, the NWA reinstated the Crockett Cup.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Highest “Wrestling IQ”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business. Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Female Talent Advised Not To Follow In Mandy Rose’s Footsteps
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez last week. This came as a shock to fans who wanted to see her back on the main roster and dominate there. Her release ultimately happened due to her premium subscription service. That being said, Rose’s WWE release continues to be a huge topic. It seems Jim Cornette has advised the AEW women’s division to not follow in Mandy Rose’s footsteps.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Eviscrates Young Girl Who Called Him A Crybaby
MJF became a massive star in AEW very quickly, and he has gone above and beyond expectations. MJF considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement as he is the AEW World Champion now. MJF also has a huge disdain for children, which he has shown on numerous occasions. MJF also recently showed no mercy to a little girl who did not like him on social media.
