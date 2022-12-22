Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson
In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Yardbarker
Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers
One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was clearly intended to motivate Brown and urged the former wide receiver not to “give in” in the face of criticism and adversity. Brady told Brown “you can handle it” and said he will make himself available if Brown needs him.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Yardbarker
Bengals' Eli Apple calls out Patriots QB Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over...
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers signs ball intercepted by Dolphins' Kader Kohou
The Green Bay Packers didn’t play a clean game, but they did enough to earn a comeback win over the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, the Packers had to deal with several injuries and a few early miscues At Hard Rock Stadium. One mistake Aaron Rodgers would love to have back. After the game, he handled an interception with great sportsmanship.
Yardbarker
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 37-20 win vs. Commanders
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Saturday's 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The only thing we had from...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Yardbarker
Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Statement About Jets QB Position
The New York Jets seem to have themselves a quarterback problem. While the team was in the playoff race early in the season, they are now falling out of the race. With everyone pointing to the quarterback position as the problem, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky comments about the Jets’ quarterback situation.
Yardbarker
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders' loss
Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide his emotions while speaking with the media. While the defense blew their fifth fourth-quarter lead of the season, Jacobs said the offense was to blame.
Yardbarker
Watch: Patriots QB Mac Jones is developing reputation for being dirty player
We still do not know what type of player New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is when it comes being a franchise quarterback. But he is developing quite a reputation for being another type of player. Dirty. Jones had another incident that is getting some attention in the Patriots' 22-18...
Yardbarker
Insider believes Ravens should explore trading Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, a First Team All-Pro selection and an NFL MVP, and he’s not even 26 yet. For those reasons, NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes it would behoove the Ravens — both financially and in terms of compensation — to trade Jackson during the offseason if both sides remain at a stalemate with Jackson’s contract negotiations.
Yardbarker
Steelers Diontae Johnson Had Something To Say About The Fines He And Marcus Allen Got Over Colossal Penalties During Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers were lucky to win 24-16 against the Carolina Panthers last week. During the game, two Steelers, Diontae Johnson and Marcus Allen, incurred serious penalties that could have cost the team the game. Now the NFL is making them pay and Johnson took to Twitter to voice his discontent.
Yardbarker
49ers teammates believe Nick Bosa's performance vs. Commanders "secured" DPOY campaign
Nick Bosa has to be considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher racked up two more sacks on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, nearly had a third, and might have had a fourth if sacks on two-point conversions counted toward the season total. The point is, Bosa was a game-wrecker in Week 16, and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking another defender has been more impactful this season.
Yardbarker
Ex-teammate has interesting prediction about Tom Brady
The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains very much up in the air. Will he return in 2023? Will he retire? Have his initial plans changed following a divorce from Gisele Bündchen?. No one knows for certain but one of Brady’s former teammates, Rodney Harrison, recently...
