Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about...
Traveling around Texas? Here's what the weather is like where you're heading
If you’re one of the nearly 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, chances are good you’re heading to visit family or friends in another part of the state. To help you prepare, we’ve compiled local weather forecasts, travel tips and advice from some plumbers in Houston on how to protect your pipes while you’re away.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22: Happy Christmas Eve! Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into the start of Saturday and drop into the lower teens. Wind chill values look to drop into single digits first thing in the morning and will stay rather cold throughout the day even though the actual temperatures will get above freezing by the afternoon hours. Santa is going to bring milder weather to the forecast for Christmas and a much nicer warm-up next week. A few clouds for in the sky next week but a dry forecast is in store for the rest of 2022.
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
Texas freeze: How to prep your car for the coming arctic blast
A guide to keeping your car in good shape before temperatures plunge.
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve energy during freeze
HOUSTON - As much of Southeast Texas battles freezing temperatures, CenterPoint Energy has asked customers to conserve. CenterPoint Energy released a statement saying their company has received record natural gas usage in its system and asked customers to conserve energy. "Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme...
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
