Off-duty Harris Co. deputy and 2nd man injured in exchange of gunfire in west Houston, HPD says
Both men fired shots after an argument escalated, police said. Their injuries may have been fatal if it weren't for a fast paramedic response, investigators said.
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
HOUSTON - As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls. The family...
crossroadstoday.com
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
cw39.com
Man arrested in Aldine area accused of making a terroristic threat
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have a man in custody Friday morning accused of threatening to kill someone. Kelly Cook, 41, was arrested and accused of the crime on Wednesday. According to Constable Mark Herman’s office, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to the 15200 block...
KRGV
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD
Anthony Palacios and Ivan Rojas were found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 17. More than a month later, the suspect is in custody.
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
A look back at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's biggest moments of 2022
Indictments, a tough campaign challenge and tussles with state leaders marked the judge's year.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Navasota Examiner
Byrd responsible for southside shooting
Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota. At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual
Announcement Date: 12/21/2022 Date of Death/Recovery: 8/2/2022. IFS Case Number: ML22-3275 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1024596-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/95762. Recovery Location: HWY 225 East, Pasadena, TX 77503. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male Height:. 65-71 inches Age: 50-70yo Race: White. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. Healed fracture of the nasal bones...
UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities
LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
jacksonconews.com
More details about two vehicle fatality
A two vehicle accident which occurred at Hwy 172 and CR 482. on Wednesday, December 21, resulted in two fatalities. “A 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Ler Kler Htoo, 19, of Houston, was headed north and crossed into the southbound lane where it struck a 2000 F150 driven by James Allan Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort, head on,” DPS Spokesman Sgt, Ruben San Miguel said. “The truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.”
proclaimerscv.com
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say. Houston– A thorough investigation has been done after the authorities found a dead body at the Regency Inn Motel. The body was owned by a poor 16-year-old young man. He was found dead on a Monday night, according to the reports of the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
