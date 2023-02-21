Weather forecast: Snow and ice on the table for Wednesday night

Rain today brought in strong winds, sustained at 20 mph and wind gusts, exceeding 30 mph. The front is also bringing in cooler air and will keep numbers at or below freezing overnight into Wednesday. This sets up a complicated situation ahead of a potential winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday. Surface temperatures throughout Wednesday will remain around 30°, but location here is important. A warm front moves in and temperatures north of the front will remain below freezing while south of that front will climb into the middle 30s.

Models are revealing solutions that span from all rain to accumulating snow. The most likely outcome would be some minor accumulating snow that quickly transitions to sleet overnight into early Thursday. A quarter inch of sleet would be the equivalent of about three inches of snow. That could have major impacts on roadways for early-morning commuters on Thursday. Dry air starts to eat into the system by late Thursday morning and we see an end to precipitation.

A secondary surface low riding on the coattails of the aforementioned storm will move just to the north of New York State and we get missed by this one outside of a few flakes Thursday night into Friday. Winds out of the north Friday may help trigger some lake-effect snow on the order of an inch or two accumulation. Temperatures continue to fall down into the single digits overnight into Saturday and it is a cold start to the weekend. High pressure keeps us dry Saturday, but a quick moving clipper Sunday could bring a few scattered snow showers.

~ News 8 Weather Team

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.