Turnto10.com
First on 10: Smiley talks about changes in Providence police, fire departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — 2023 will be the start of many new things in Providence, including a change in leadership at the police department. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré is retiring, and Col. Hugh Clements is leaving for a new opportunity. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said Wednesday, in his...
Turnto10.com
Burst frozen pipes leave water damage in 2 Warwick schools
(WJAR) — The superintendent of Warwick Public Schools confirmed frozen pipes burst at two Warwick schools, leaving the buildings with water damage. Superintendent Lynn Dambruch told NBC 10 News a few pipes burst at Pilgrim High School and Wyman Elementary School. Video from inside of Pilgrim High School shows...
Turnto10.com
Public safety commissioner reacts to power shifts in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is learning more about the nearing power shifts in the city of Providence. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday that the city's longtime police chief and public safety commissioner are both leaving. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said retirement was not on...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown technology camp helps students get creative with computers
WICKFORD, R.I. (WJAR) — It’s the first day of school vacation week. Are your kids bored yet?. A group of kids at a free technology camp in North Kingstown definitely isn't. They're getting creative with computers on Christmas break. Part of St. Paul’s Church parish center in downtown...
Turnto10.com
Legos used to visualize future of North Main Street in Providence
(WJAR) — The Providence Department of Planning and Development is using Legos as more than just toys. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said a Lego display was created to help visualize the future of North Main Street in Providence. Rhode Island Lego artist Andy Grover created the display,...
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Turnto10.com
Providence Public Safety Commissioner Paré, Chief Clements won't continue under Smiley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré have decided not to continue in their roles under the incoming Brett Smiley administration, according to a release Tuesday from the mayor-elect's office. Smiley, who will be sworn-in next week, was not available...
Turnto10.com
Person struck by car in East Providence
(WJAR) — East Providence police said a person was hit by a car Wednesday and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told NBC 10 crews on the scene that the accident occurred on Waterman Ave in East Providence. The road between Appian Way and Grosvenor Avenue is...
Turnto10.com
Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022
A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
Turnto10.com
Raynham police mourn K-9 Kyro
Raynham's police chief said Wednesday that the department's beloved K-9, Kyro, died this week. Chief James Donovan said Kyro, who retired in the fall, died Monday after a sudden illness. Kyro, a 10-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic, started with the Raynham police in 2013. His first handler was...
Turnto10.com
Car rolls over in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Emergency responders were called Tuesday morning to the scene of a rollover crash in Providence. The crash occurred at the corner of Blackstone and Eddy Streets around 9 a.m. NBC 10 News crews observed Providence Police and Fire Departments assisting at the scene. No information regarding a...
Turnto10.com
Warwick mayor seeks out 10-year-old girl for unexpected donation to Christmas display
(WJAR) — The mayor of Warwick recently made it his mission to find a ten year-old who went out of her way to do something nice for those struggling. Even before becoming mayor, Frank Picozzi has always had a love for Christmas. That love shines through when it comes...
Turnto10.com
Sheriff-elect Heroux tours Bristol County Jail with outgoing Sheriff Hodgson
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux on Tuesday toured the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction with Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the man he defeated in November's election. "The people have spoken and it's important to have a smooth transition," Hodgson said following the tour. Hodgson will leave...
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in Stonington house fire
(WJAR) — A fire in a Stonington house left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital on Wednesday morning. WVIT reports emergency responders were called to Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke at a home. Firefighters told WVIT fire was discovered in the...
Turnto10.com
Lost luggage amid flight cancellations adds to travel troubles
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Lost luggage is adding to the travel troubles for thousands this week. With cancelled flights this week came lost bags, including at T.F. Green International Airport. Travelers trickled into the airport Wednesday night to pick up their luggage sitting at T.F. Green after flight cancellations...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home
(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
Turnto10.com
Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash
(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Sixteen children and adults -- and their pets -- were displaced Monday when a fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls. Fire officials said the fire began on the third floor. No injuries were reported. "It's cold, everything's freezing up, and...
