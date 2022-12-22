School District of Philadelphia will shift to virtual learning Friday; Catholic schools to close

Students in the School District of Philadelphia will be learning virtually on Friday due to forecasted weather conditions

All district schools and administrative buildings will be closed, but the district said students should log in for a full day of instruction.

All after-school and extracurricular activities will be canceled.

The district says the move is to "ensure the safety of our students and staff."

The forecast calls for a day of heavy rain, wind, and rapidly dropping temperatures that could lead to "flash-freezing."