Horror weather across the US has led to more than 17,000 flight cancellations during the Christmas period - and the holiday travel nightmares are likely far from over. In the lead up to the big day, more than 12,000 flights within, into and out of the US were cancelled between Wednesday (21 December) and Saturday (24 December), according to data from FlightAware. Nearly 3,200 flights were axed on Christmas Day itself, followed by another 2,546 so far on Boxing Day (26 December) as of 1pm ET.Airlines are still struggling to get back on track with even more cancellations scheduled...

NEVADA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO