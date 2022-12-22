Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Famed mountain lion P-22 will not be put on display at L.A. Natural History Museum
The remains of P-22, the famous mountain lion who roamed the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade, have been transported to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. What happens next, however, is unclear. Museum officials were joined by descendants from several Native American tribes who led a...
macaronikid.com
Jurassic Quest is Coming to Los Angeles: December 28-31, 2022
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California from December 28th - 31st!. Save the Date for this fun event!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back!...
LA's Midnight Mission provides Christmas cheer to homeless families
Skid Row's Midnight Mission brought back its annual Christmas Day gift giveaway for the first time since 2019.
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
Billboards spring up around Los Angeles with messages combating antisemitism
Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. "With the current and frightening rise in antisemitism here in Los Angeles and around the country, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, has today launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with the spreading of true love speech and ancient Jewish wisdom," said a statement from Aram Goldberg, Vice President of Public Relations with The Jewish Federation of Greater Los...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
yovenice.com
Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station
Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
spectrumnews1.com
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA
We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
KTLA.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority purchases Crenshaw apartment complex to secure affordable housing for decades
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, aka HACLA, has completed a multi-million dollar purchase of an apartment complex in Crenshaw with a plan of keeping the rentals affordable for decades. The property is the Residences at Woodlake, an apartment community located at 4555 W. Martin Luther King...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Why are there so many vacant residential units around Los Angeles County
While Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is “linking arms” with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson to address the out-of-control homelessness crisis there are many elected officials around the County that aren’t on the same mission. 2UrbanGirls has consistently pointed...
Native tribes call for famed mountain lion P-22 to be buried with ceremony near Griffith Park
The final resting place of famed mountain lion P-22 appears to be causing some concerns. Native tribes are calling for a Griffith Park burial.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
‘Long Live the King’: Mural honoring famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 unveiled
The famed Los Angeles mountain lion P-22, who captured the hearts of Angelenos, now lives on in a mural honoring the beloved feline in Fairfax. P-22 was euthanized on Dec. 17 due to severe injuries after being hit by a car along with various age-related illnesses. A gathering was held on Sunday at Griffith Park […]
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
laguestlist.com
How to Meet People in Los Angeles
Whether you’ve just moved to Los Angeles or you’ve been in the city for a while, but you need a change of pace, it’s definitely tough to meet new people. That’s a fact of living in LA, but there are relatively simple things you can do to meet new, interesting people that you click with.
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In California
California is currently in the midst of a mental health crisis. "I’ve worked in emergency departments for over 20 years," said Maria Raven in the San Francisco Chronicle. "For my entire career, I have cared for people with serious mental illnesses. And I’ve never seen a mental health crisis like the one we face today."
Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator
The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard.
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Inglewood-based Nay's Tacos going 14 years strong
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the first of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Nay's Tacos. Watts native and mother of three Naleisha "Nay" Webb talks about how she started her business, where people can keep up with...
