Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

macaronikid.com

Jurassic Quest is Coming to Los Angeles: December 28-31, 2022

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California from December 28th - 31st!. Save the Date for this fun event!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back!...
LOS ANGELES, CA
southarkansassun.com

$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families

According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Billboards spring up around Los Angeles with messages combating antisemitism

Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. "With the current and frightening rise in antisemitism here in Los Angeles and around the country, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, has today launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with the spreading of true love speech and ancient Jewish wisdom," said a statement from Aram Goldberg, Vice President of Public Relations with The Jewish Federation of Greater Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan

PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
PALMDALE, CA
yovenice.com

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?

No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood motel catches on fire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Secret LA

5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA

We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock

Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
PASADENA, CA
laguestlist.com

How to Meet People in Los Angeles

Whether you’ve just moved to Los Angeles or you’ve been in the city for a while, but you need a change of pace, it’s definitely tough to meet new people. That’s a fact of living in LA, but there are relatively simple things you can do to meet new, interesting people that you click with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator

The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. 
BUENA PARK, CA

