You can’t build muscle over 40? What do you think? Is this statement true or false?. Jeff Cavaliere gives his thoughts on the matter. “It is commonly felt that you can’t build muscle over 40 naturally or without the use of PED’s. In this video, I’m tackling this conception head on. This comes in the form of a question and answer session where we open up our comment section to our viewers to ask their most burning questions. One of the themes that repeatedly comes up is on the subject of how much muscle can be built over the age of 40 naturally.”

4 DAYS AGO