Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass
MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Brights lights in the cities
One solace to the shorter days at the start of the winter is the bursts of color on the streets at night. Whether you’re on a budget or just looking for some low-key fun for the family, there’s nothing like driving around town with loved ones, especially kids, to savor the festive lights. Below are just a few highlights of residential light displays in the community.
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.In an update Saturday...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified
The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson. The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
mprnews.org
Top 7 holiday movies set or filmed in Minnesota, from campy to Christmassy
Minnesota seems like a natural setting for a Christmas movie. We have snow, we have Fraser fir Christmas trees that naturally dot the land, we even have reindeer — one of the nation’s largest reindeer farms is just outside Mankato. And we have had our share of holiday...
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
Car wedged in Minneapolis snowbank becoming tourist attraction
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car wedged in a south Minneapolis snowbank is becoming a tourist attraction. How do you think it got up there? More importantly, how would you get it out?Watch more in the video above.
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Police Chief Booker Hodges said the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
Police arrest suspected shooter in Mall of America killing
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Five people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America Friday, including an 18-year-old man who police believe pulled the trigger.
