Bloomington, MN

CBS Minnesota

"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass

MINNEAPOLIS --  While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Brights lights in the cities

One solace to the shorter days at the start of the winter is the bursts of color on the streets at night. Whether you’re on a budget or just looking for some low-key fun for the family, there’s nothing like driving around town with loved ones, especially kids, to savor the festive lights. Below are just a few highlights of residential light displays in the community.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.In an update Saturday...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson. The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
North Platte Post

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation's largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Police Chief Booker Hodges said the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
EAGAN, MN

