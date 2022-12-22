Lawrence County offices are closing at 2 p.m. today – Superior Court II, Prosecutor’s, and Public Defenders Offices remain open

Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory
LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane
HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
WLKY.com
Man found dead in southwest Louisville home; officials deciding whether charges are warranted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Louisville. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on John Adams Way, near Dixie Highway, police said. He was found dead inside a home. Police said, "All involved parties for the incident have been accounted for,...
‘It’s a robot that looks like a human’ Lawrence County man charged with killing, mutilating father
A Lawrence County man faces charges after police say he killed and mutilated his father, who he believed to be a robot.
WLKY.com
Metro Corrections employee accidentally posted data log online, creating possible security threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is warning about a potential data security incident. The jail says an employee inadvertently posted a release log online last month that contained the names, addresses, birth dates and social security numbers of 73 individuals. The information was on the...
14news.com
Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after police say he shot another man in the leg. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m. in the 1500 block of Joice Street. Officials with Vincennes Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found...
wbiw.com
January 2022 Year in Review
In January 2022, a long-time Lawrence County Highway superintendent announced his retirement, five people were arrested after breaking into and stealing weapons and ammunition from Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Nevada was rescued at Brown County State Park and the Mitchell chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 26, 2022
3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
wdrb.com
At least 4 Clarksville residents hospitalized for experiencing 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'
Frigid temperatures aren't really going anywhere through Christmas Day. Yes, it will technic…
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County Travel Status elevated to WATCH (orange)
Shelby County has elevated its Travel Status to WATCH (orange) from ADVISORY (yellow). Shelby County Emergency Management Director Denis Ratekin noted in a press release that this decision was made based on the fact that with the high winds, plowed roads are drifting again right after the snowplows go though. On top of that, all the rain.
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
texasbreaking.com
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Fox 59
CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed near Valley Station; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting. When police...
Southern Indiana Man Allegedly Killed, Mutilated His Father
Authorities say a southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared. 53-year-old Shawn Hays of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, reckless homicide, and abuse of a corpse, in the death of 73-year-old Rodney E. Hays. The Herald-Times reports that...
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
wbiw.com
Rumpke service delayed due to weather
MEDORA – Due to hazardous road conditions, Rumpke trash and recycling service will be delayed today for customers throughout Southern Indiana. Residents with Friday service in Monroe and Owen counties are encouraged to leave material at the curb. Rumpke plans to collect Friday customers in these areas early next week.
wbiw.com
Two facing new charges after police find drugs in an apartment
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers went to an apartment on Ted Jones Drive to execute arrest warrants. Officers arrested Brooks Elliott, 43, and 42-year-old Wendy Clausen, both of Bedford, on new charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott is also facing a new charge of resisting arrest.
Comments / 0