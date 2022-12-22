ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County offices are closing at 2 p.m. today – Superior Court II, Prosecutor’s, and Public Defenders Offices remain open

wbiw.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County under yellow travel advisory

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Commissioners have placed the County under a yellow travel advisory. Yellow is the lowest level of the local travel advisory, which means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane

HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

January 2022 Year in Review

In January 2022, a long-time Lawrence County Highway superintendent announced his retirement, five people were arrested after breaking into and stealing weapons and ammunition from Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Nevada was rescued at Brown County State Park and the Mitchell chapter of Tri Kappa celebrated their 100th Anniversary.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 26, 2022

3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
BEDFORD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby County Travel Status elevated to WATCH (orange)

Shelby County has elevated its Travel Status to WATCH (orange) from ADVISORY (yellow). Shelby County Emergency Management Director Denis Ratekin noted in a press release that this decision was made based on the fact that with the high winds, plowed roads are drifting again right after the snowplows go though. On top of that, all the rain.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 24, 2022. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment …. 70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire. Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood …. Police respond to shooting incident...
GREENWOOD, IN
Wave 3

Man shot, killed near Valley Station; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed calls came in just before 1 a.m. on Friday to the 6800 block of John Adams Way on reports of a shooting. When police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC Chicago

Southern Indiana Man Allegedly Killed, Mutilated His Father

Authorities say a southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared. 53-year-old Shawn Hays of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, reckless homicide, and abuse of a corpse, in the death of 73-year-old Rodney E. Hays. The Herald-Times reports that...
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022

Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke service delayed due to weather

MEDORA – Due to hazardous road conditions, Rumpke trash and recycling service will be delayed today for customers throughout Southern Indiana. Residents with Friday service in Monroe and Owen counties are encouraged to leave material at the curb. Rumpke plans to collect Friday customers in these areas early next week.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two facing new charges after police find drugs in an apartment

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers went to an apartment on Ted Jones Drive to execute arrest warrants. Officers arrested Brooks Elliott, 43, and 42-year-old Wendy Clausen, both of Bedford, on new charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott is also facing a new charge of resisting arrest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy