Lewis County’s Unemployment Rate Spikes in November

Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose significantly in November, increasing 1.1% from October’s 5.0% to 6.1%, according to new data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The new unemployment rate represents a 1% increase from Lewis County’s November 2021 rate of 5.1%.

The November unemployment rate is Lewis County’s highest since March when the unemployment rate was 6.3%.

The number of employed individuals fell by 49, from 33,529 in October to 33,480 in November, a decrease of 0.17%. At the same time, the number of unemployed people increased by 421, rising from 1,763 in October to 2,184 in November, for a 23.88% increase.

Overall, Lewis County’s workforce increased by 372 people, rising by slightly over 1%.

Elsewhere, Grays Harbor and Wahkiakum counties both saw their unemployment rates rise by 1.3% from October to November, increasing from 6.1% to 7.4% and 6.2% to 7.5%, respectively.

Thurston County saw its unemployment rate rise by 0.8%, from 4.0% in October to 4.8% in November. In Pacific County, the unemployment rate rose from 7.0% to 7.7%, an increase of 0.7%. Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate rose by 1% between October and November, rising from 4.9% to 5.9%.

Statewide, the unemployment rate increased from 3.6% to 4.2%, an increase of 0.6%.