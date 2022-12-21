CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation

The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action.

The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.

“We honor the lifesaving community work that CORE Health has and continues to do, locally and throughout Southwest Washington, in the areas of mental health and substance use treatment,” wrote the Dignity Guild in a Facebook post announcing the donation.

Founded in 2022, the Lewis County Dignity Guild is a social welfare nonprofit with a mission to “build placemaking efforts and effect community narrative change by providing a sense of dignity, justice and belonging to marginalized communities and their allies in Lewis County,” according to a news release.

For more information, visit dignityguild.com.