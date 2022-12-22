Read full article on original website
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
CNY Inspirations: Christmas miracle: A true story
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A few years ago, my mother, may she rest in peace, took a bad fall shortly before Christmas. She was hospitalized and failing, so I flew to Chicago on Christmas Eve to be with her. The doctors said she needed a procedure to prevent blood clots and she just needed to muster the will to pull through. My sister and I sat by her bed that night, giving encouragement and support for her decision to live or die.
newyorkupstate.com
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
Baldwinsville’s Blown Away Balloons makes local parties ‘pop’
BALDWINSVILLE — Pam Chrisman Milac and Lori Walker are in the business of inflation — but not the kind that has consumers grumbling. The two Radisson residents have founded Blown Away Balloons to “help people celebrate in style,” Milac told the Messenger. The company builds balloon arches, garlands, centerpieces and other sculptures.
A love story just in time for Christmas: Couple married at Mom’s diner where they had first date
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three years ago, Kahssia Hills-Days was waiting inside Mom’s diner to meet up with Radelle Days for a “friendly” breakfast. When Radelle Days came into the restaurant with roses, the friendly breakfast quickly became much more than that, Kahssia said. That meal marked the young couple’s very first date.
cnycentral.com
Travelers talk winter weather blast in Syracuse before the holiday weekend
Winter weather hits Syracuse and other parts of New York State. In Syracuse at the station where buses and trains come and go, we found traveling nurse Maggie McDonnell. "I'm heading back to Binghamton to be with my family for the holidays," she told us. We also met Norman Smith...
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Winter storm slams Upstate NY: Dangerous wind chills, thousands with no power, feet of snow, more to come
Strong winds, heavy snowfall and swaths of power outages wreaked havoc on much of Upstate New York Friday and the storm will continue to slam the region on Christmas Eve. Overnight many counties saw wind chill temperatures just under 30 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, more than 76,000 customers were without power.
Dickens Christmas Cancels Christmas Eve Performance
“After a great deal of thought, we have decided not to perform this Christmas Eve,” said producing director Jim Greene, who plays Dickens. “Given the predicted extreme cold and high winds, the thought of asking folks to stand outside down by the lake seems somewhat unkind. We wish you all the merriest of Christmas love, the brightest of Hanukkah lights and the healthiest of New Years! God bless us, everyone!”
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York
Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
iheartoswego.com
Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured
Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
waynetimes.com
Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors
The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
