Syracuse, NY

WIBX 950

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Christmas miracle: A true story

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A few years ago, my mother, may she rest in peace, took a bad fall shortly before Christmas. She was hospitalized and failing, so I flew to Chicago on Christmas Eve to be with her. The doctors said she needed a procedure to prevent blood clots and she just needed to muster the will to pull through. My sister and I sat by her bed that night, giving encouragement and support for her decision to live or die.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Dickens Christmas Cancels Christmas Eve Performance

“After a great deal of thought, we have decided not to perform this Christmas Eve,” said producing director Jim Greene, who plays Dickens. “Given the predicted extreme cold and high winds, the thought of asking folks to stand outside down by the lake seems somewhat unkind. We wish you all the merriest of Christmas love, the brightest of Hanukkah lights and the healthiest of New Years! God bless us, everyone!”
SKANEATELES, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured

Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 4 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY

