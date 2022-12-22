Read full article on original website
LDWF: holiday weekend hard freezes bring probable fish kills to LA waterways.
State Wildlife & Fisheries agents say do not be surprised to see some fairly large fish kills in Louisiana waterways over the coming days. LDWF Director of Marine Fisheries Chris Schieble (SHE-blee) says these often happen when the temperature drops suddenly and water cools and contracts…. “Sometimes they can get...
Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder says START savings plans are gifts that keep giving
If you’re looking to give a Christmas gift that will last long past this season, State Treasurer John Schroder has an outside the gift box suggestion—an education savings plan. “So there’s a lot of flexibility you can give it as gifts it doesn’t have to be a relative...
