Power substations vandalized in Washington state weeks after North Carolina electricity attack and FBI warning

After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs. Non-compliance will result in revoking the licenses of said NGOs, the ministry said.
Department of Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline for Air Travelers

The Department of Homeland Security has announced yet another extension in regards to the Real ID driver's license or identification card requirement. According to a Dec. 5 announcement, Americans will have two more years to obtain the updated cards, per The Washington Post. United States air travelers will be required...
China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar

China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities. The National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday that "relevant outbreak information" would instead...

