More than half the US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts. The snowiest part of a perilous winter storm is yet to come

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 115,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days. All 11 Western states are under winter weather alerts...
Clayton News Daily
Devastating disasters and flickers of hope: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2022
From a small island in Polynesia to the white-sand beaches of Florida, the planet experienced a dizzying number of climate and extreme weather disasters in 2022. Blistering summer heat broke records in drought-stricken China, threatening lives and food production. In the United States, drought and sea level rise clashed at the mouth of the historically low Mississippi River. And in South Africa, climate change made rainfall that triggered deadly floods heavier and twice as likely to occur.
Clayton News Daily
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
As a powerful storm battered western New York with blinding blizzard conditions in the early hours of Christmas Eve, a Buffalo woman jumped into action when she saw a man who was caught in the storm. Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she was home when she heard someone screaming on her street....
Clayton News Daily
United and American Airlines place price caps on some cities to help Southwest customers get home
Many Southwest customers have been desperately trying something -- anything -- that will get them back home. But some passengers have been horrified to find other airlines posting last-minute flights to their destinations that can cost thousands of dollars. United and American Airlines say they have a solution: The airlines...
Clayton News Daily
Mega Millions Jackpot Balloons to Over Half a Billion Dollars Ahead of Tuesday's Drawing
The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 27, will pull the last ticket of the year and could see a record-breaking win by the luckiest players. The jackpot has continued to soar ahead of tonight's game and is now worth a whopping $565 million. If someone matches all six numbers, it would be the sixth-largest prize recorded by the lottery—bringing a real hair-raising close to the year.
Clayton News Daily
Etowah Indian Mounds Fact Sheet
What is the the Native American Graves Protection & Repatriation Act?. NAGPRA is a federal law enacted in 1990 that provides a process for federal agencies and museums receiving federal funding to return Native American human remains and cultural items to lineal descendants and federally recognized tribes. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is dedicated to the law’s ethical basis, to respectfully telling our region’s Native American histories, and to collaborating with indigenous groups with ancestral ties to Georgia. Items subject to repatriation include funerary, sacred and cultural patrimony items, as well as human remains. Everything from a burial context is subject to NAGPRA.
Comments / 0