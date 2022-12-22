ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

More than half the US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts. The snowiest part of a perilous winter storm is yet to come

By Jason Hanna, Ray Sanchez, Dave Hennen, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Devastating disasters and flickers of hope: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2022

From a small island in Polynesia to the white-sand beaches of Florida, the planet experienced a dizzying number of climate and extreme weather disasters in 2022. Blistering summer heat broke records in drought-stricken China, threatening lives and food production. In the United States, drought and sea level rise clashed at the mouth of the historically low Mississippi River. And in South Africa, climate change made rainfall that triggered deadly floods heavier and twice as likely to occur.
ALASKA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Mega Millions Jackpot Balloons to Over Half a Billion Dollars Ahead of Tuesday's Drawing

The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 27, will pull the last ticket of the year and could see a record-breaking win by the luckiest players. The jackpot has continued to soar ahead of tonight's game and is now worth a whopping $565 million. If someone matches all six numbers, it would be the sixth-largest prize recorded by the lottery—bringing a real hair-raising close to the year.
COLORADO STATE
Clayton News Daily

Etowah Indian Mounds Fact Sheet

What is the the Native American Graves Protection & Repatriation Act?. NAGPRA is a federal law enacted in 1990 that provides a process for federal agencies and museums receiving federal funding to return Native American human remains and cultural items to lineal descendants and federally recognized tribes. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is dedicated to the law’s ethical basis, to respectfully telling our region’s Native American histories, and to collaborating with indigenous groups with ancestral ties to Georgia. Items subject to repatriation include funerary, sacred and cultural patrimony items, as well as human remains. Everything from a burial context is subject to NAGPRA.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy