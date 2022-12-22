Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Detonation Night 4 Results (12/24): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently had the fourth day of their STRONG: Detonation Event, which emanated inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw the current STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defend his STRONG Openweight Title against JR Kratos in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
Booker T Says AEW Fans Act "Paranoid"
Do All Elite Wrestling fans act as if they are in a cult?. WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT broadcaster Booker T says some do. During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why "alot of" AEW fans act "paranoid." Featured below is...
rajah.com
MJF Tells The Wrestling World "Merry Midmas"
Thats the message that current All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF wants to convey today. Earlier today, Maxwell posted on Twitter, where he shared the following holiday message with his fans and followers:. MJF recently defeated Ricky Starks on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Wardlow, Bryan Danielson face "All Ego" Ethan Page in Singles action and reigning AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) in match 6 of their ongoing Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships, which is a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
rajah.com
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)
An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
rajah.com
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/23/2022): AllState Arena, Chicago, Ill.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. On tap for the second-to-last WWE on FOX blue brand program of 2022 this evening is a jam-packed lineup for what is a taped episode of the show from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Scheduled for the two-hour show tonight on FOX starting at...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About AEW Departure Of Cody Rhodes
As noted, Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Grapsody podcast from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things All Elite Wrestling. In addition to the highlights we previously published from the interview here on the website, the AEW and ROH President also spoke about the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matchups such as Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian, L.F.I.'s Dralístico vs. Blake Christian, ROH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan for her ROH Women's World Championship and Nyla Rose and Marina Sharif vs. Leva Bates and Karizma.
rajah.com
GCW Announces Lio Rush Has Been Added To Their 2023 Jersey J-Cup Tournament
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that Lio Rush is the latest talent to be added to the promotion's 2023 Jersey J-Cup Tournament set to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from inside the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Other wrestlers already announced for the tournament...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)
Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
rajah.com
Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV are now available on the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw reunite to challenge Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Mike Bailey takes on Yuya Uemura in a ferocious, fast-paced contest. After...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve
WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Talks About What He Wants From His Return To Tokyo Dome In Japan
What has Kenny Omega thought about the New Japan Pro Wrestling scene in his absence from the picture?. During a new conversation with the official NJPW website, "The Cleaner" addressed this, as well as what he wants his return to the Tokyo Dome to mean for NJPW, All Elite Wrestling and himself.
rajah.com
Wrestling REVOLVER Announces KUSHIDA For Their Drip Event On March 4th
Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that top New Japan Pro Wrestling Star KUSHIDA will be appearing at their Drip Event on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa and he will be making his debut for the promotion at the show. Talents previously announced for the...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says He Hopes He Can Work With Cody Rhodes Again Very Soon
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR spoke with Matt Koon on a variety of topics such as how prior to coming to AEW he had a big issue with Cody Rhodes, which he has talked to him about as well as how he took issue with that, but he thinks Cody is a visionary and hopes they can work together very soon because he believes they can have an instant classic.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Working For AEW
Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show." Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts. “Honestly, you...
rajah.com
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
rajah.com
Big E Reflects On His Favorite Era Of Sting
What does Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Big E think about the Crow Era of AEW star Sting?. Who better to ask than the WWE Triple Crown Champion himself?. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
Comments / 0