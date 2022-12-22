Read full article on original website
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
KCJJ
Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold
Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
cbs2iowa.com
What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City
Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
KCRG.com
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids couple was delayed in getting home Thursday, after their flight back to the United States from Paris was cancelled due to weather conditions. Tim and Jordan Arnold were hoping to stay on schedule and be home a few days before Christmas, but...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
KCRG.com
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless
Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
KWQC
Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning
Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events.
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
KCRG.com
Veterinarian says preparation is essential in keeping dogs safe during the winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some dogs, like some humans, aren’t big fans of the cold. “(Frankie) does not like cold,” says Diamond Quaye of North Liberty. “It’s a process to get him outside.”. Quaye takes his dog Frankie out with four boots and a sweater,...
KCRG.com
House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
ourquadcities.com
Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
