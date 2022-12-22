ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold

Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required

Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

What to know about winter sidewalk regulations in Iowa City

Iowa City — With the first major snowfall of winter over, Iowa City wants to make sure residents are prepared to clear sidewalks of snow and ice. To ensure the well-being of neighbors and those who require sidewalk access for their commutes to work, school, and other needs, snow should be cleared within 24-hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended. Property owners who do not remove snow and ice in this timeframe may be subject to fines.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids couple was delayed in getting home Thursday, after their flight back to the United States from Paris was cancelled due to weather conditions. Tim and Jordan Arnold were hoping to stay on schedule and be home a few days before Christmas, but...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended

A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless

Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols

It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
LONE TREE, IA
KWQC

Fire destroys Muscatine home Friday morning

Staff said that’s putting more pressure on drivers in an already difficult position. Several churches across the QCA have decided to cancel or postpone their scheduled Christmas services and events.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

House fire in Marion leaves structure damaged

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:50 pm, Marion Fire was dispatched to the 2200 block of Bluegrass St. for a report of a home under construction showing smoke. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story multifamily townhome that was under construction. Fire ground operations...
MARION, IA
KCJJ

USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open

A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport responds to Farnam Street house fire

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department. responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon

An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
kciiradio.com

2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines

A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
DES MOINES, IA

