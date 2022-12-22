Read full article on original website
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Dozens take refuge at Salvation Army warming center during winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids opened as a warming center Thursday to allow people to get out of the brutal cold. Staff pitched in to make warm meals and offer an escape from the storm. ”With the storm coming in and being, understanding that the...
Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homes and businesses struggled to keep the heat on amid the dangerously cold temperatures. Ally Halverson lives in an apartment complex in North Liberty. She said the heat in her unit went out Thursday. She said she made several attempts to get in touch with her landlord but to no avail.
Cedar Rapids Senior Dog is Finally Adopted After Viral Post
Earlier this week, a kind Iowan by the name of Amy Nicholson-Jordan helped make a Christmas miracle happen right here in Cedar Rapids. Amy stopped by the Cedar Valley Humane Society and met Rudolph, a senior pup that was in the need of some love. She was so moved by her visit with Rudolph, she made a Facebook post dedicated to getting him adopted. The post reads:
"If you're cold, then they're probably cold", protect your pets from the bitter cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When you are cold, your pets are probably just as cold, so limit their time outside. That is the advice from Dr. Amanda Stout, a Veterinarian with the Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital. She says most pet owners she deals with here in Iowa are good...
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
Woman who left child in hot car sentenced to probation
A 71-year-old Davenport woman was sentenced to probation Thursday after police allege she left a child in a hot car on June 19, 2022. Vickie Keil was sentenced to two years of probation in Scott County Court after she pleaded guilty earlier to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
No Injuries After Johnson County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Hit on I-80
(Johnson County, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy's vehicle was hit on I-80 on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around noon near mile marker 253 westbound. The officer was not inside the vehicle at the time and was helping with another crash. The driver who hit the deputy's vehicle was not hurt.
