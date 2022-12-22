ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

KCRG.com

Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homes and businesses struggled to keep the heat on amid the dangerously cold temperatures. Ally Halverson lives in an apartment complex in North Liberty. She said the heat in her unit went out Thursday. She said she made several attempts to get in touch with her landlord but to no avail.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Senior Dog is Finally Adopted After Viral Post

Earlier this week, a kind Iowan by the name of Amy Nicholson-Jordan helped make a Christmas miracle happen right here in Cedar Rapids. Amy stopped by the Cedar Valley Humane Society and met Rudolph, a senior pup that was in the need of some love. She was so moved by her visit with Rudolph, she made a Facebook post dedicated to getting him adopted. The post reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines

A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman who left child in hot car sentenced to probation

A 71-year-old Davenport woman was sentenced to probation Thursday after police allege she left a child in a hot car on June 19, 2022. Vickie Keil was sentenced to two years of probation in Scott County Court after she pleaded guilty earlier to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

No Injuries After Johnson County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Hit on I-80

(Johnson County, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy's vehicle was hit on I-80 on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around noon near mile marker 253 westbound. The officer was not inside the vehicle at the time and was helping with another crash. The driver who hit the deputy's vehicle was not hurt.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

