Ravenna, OH

Cleveland.com

‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
Cleveland.com

Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
ideastream.org

Akron police to receive $5 million to bolster violent crime prevention

Akron’s police department will receive nearly $5 million in state funding to prevent and investigate violent crime, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced Friday. The money will be used to hire 12 more officers, establish a crime center, buy dash cams and pay overtime related to Akron’s gun violence reduction efforts, according to a media release from the governor's office.
Cleveland.com

MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team in last year. Boutros took in $457,664, the highest of any executive, according to information supplied late Thursday by the health system. The bonuses were added to the team members’ salaries, most of whom earned more than $300,000.
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
