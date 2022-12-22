Read full article on original website
‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
Ohio CPA accused of embezzling more than $1M from employer
Michael Herman, 45, was also charged with money laundering and submitting false tax returns to the IRS.
Ex-Geis Cos. official embezzled $1 million from Streetsboro construction company, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for Geis Companies is accused of stealing $1 million from the Streetsboro construction and real estate development business to help pay for child support. Michael Harman, 45, of Ravenna is charged in federal court in Cleveland with wire fraud, money laundering and...
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
3 indicted in Warren federal drug case
Three people are being charged in connection to a federal drug trafficking case in Warren.
Estate sales business owner indicted on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
Problems are piling up for the owner of a local estate sales company after a News 5 Investigation into claims she stole money from clients.
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
Felony warrant leads to Christmas behind bars: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
An East Cleveland man, 31, out delivering packages on Dec. 22 could expect to spend Christmas in jail on a retainer after a 7 p.m. traffic stop initially for expired plates. Then a further check of the license plate showed that the owner had a felony warrant from Erie County (Ohio) for failure to appear in court on a drug trafficking charge.
Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
ideastream.org
Akron police to receive $5 million to bolster violent crime prevention
Akron’s police department will receive nearly $5 million in state funding to prevent and investigate violent crime, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced Friday. The money will be used to hire 12 more officers, establish a crime center, buy dash cams and pay overtime related to Akron’s gun violence reduction efforts, according to a media release from the governor's office.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Police searching for suspects accused of selling counterfeit fentanyl following Warren overdose deaths
Police are trying to locate those responsible for the sale of counterfeit fentanyl that they say led to two overdose deaths in the Warren area in the past week. About nine pounds of similar drugs were found in a Jamestown bust, but there’s been no word yet if it’s the same batch as the pills […]
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team in last year. Boutros took in $457,664, the highest of any executive, according to information supplied late Thursday by the health system. The bonuses were added to the team members’ salaries, most of whom earned more than $300,000.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
Youngstown police say Taylor Greer broke out the victim's front windows and began climbing through.
Trumbull County ‘serial rapist’ sentenced
Judge Ronald Rice sentenced David Honzu to 60 years to life in prison to be served consecutively to his other sentence.
I-Team: New video, reward offered in unsolved Garfield Heights murder
Garfield Heights police and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are releasing a new video and offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of catching a killer.
