Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO