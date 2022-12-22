Read full article on original website
Voice of America
A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
travellens.co
19 Best Things to Do in Berkeley County, WV
Known for its stunning scenery, uncommon history, and strong industry, Berkeley County is one of West Virginia’s first settled areas. The county has been home to numerous Scotch-Irish Presbyterians, Quakers, Dutch, and English residents as early as the 1700s. Formed in 1772, this area was originally a part of...
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
Man dies falling through ice on a pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County
HAYMARKET, Va. — A man has died after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, according to Prince William County police. Fire Responders were called for a water rescue in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community of Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10 p.m., authorities said.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism
Rabbi Barak Bader grew up in Alabama, where there wasn’t a single other Jewish child in his school. But today as an adult living in Montgomery County, Bader said it’s rare he crosses the street without running into another Jew. “When I came here, I instantly felt the...
theburn.com
Loudoun lawyer is a master in competitive axe throwing
Like most attorneys, Suzanne Bassett flings a heavy satchel over her shoulder when she leaves her office for the day. But sometimes Suzie, as her friends call her, isn’t simply carrying a big load of case files to review. “You never know what a woman has in her bag,”...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County High School Students Assemble, Distribute Cancer Care Kits
Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church. Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
WTOP
A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home
Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23. On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
Christmas Day fire strikes mobile home in Stafford County
Three people were left without a home Christmas Day after a house fire in Stafford County.
Business Monthly
With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased
While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Inside Nova
A look back at some of the region's unique and notable real estate in 2022
Private islands, mountaintop compounds, Dan Snyder’s McLean estate, a lighthouse and even a working pirate ship made appearances this year in our weekly look at unique and notable homes around the region. Here’s a look back at some of the properties we featured in our 2022 real estate galleries.
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
