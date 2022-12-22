ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Voice of America

A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
travellens.co

19 Best Things to Do in Berkeley County, WV

Known for its stunning scenery, uncommon history, and strong industry, Berkeley County is one of West Virginia’s first settled areas. The county has been home to numerous Scotch-Irish Presbyterians, Quakers, Dutch, and English residents as early as the 1700s. Formed in 1772, this area was originally a part of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
luxury-houses.net

Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA

The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
MCLEAN, VA
royalexaminer.com

To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers

We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
BENTONVILLE, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun lawyer is a master in competitive axe throwing

Like most attorneys, Suzanne Bassett flings a heavy satchel over her shoulder when she leaves her office for the day. But sometimes Suzie, as her friends call her, isn’t simply carrying a big load of case files to review. “You never know what a woman has in her bag,”...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County High School Students Assemble, Distribute Cancer Care Kits

Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church. Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home

Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Monthly

With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased

While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

A look back at some of the region's unique and notable real estate in 2022

Private islands, mountaintop compounds, Dan Snyder’s McLean estate, a lighthouse and even a working pirate ship made appearances this year in our weekly look at unique and notable homes around the region. Here’s a look back at some of the properties we featured in our 2022 real estate galleries.
MCLEAN, VA

