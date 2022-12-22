Read full article on original website
Alishia Foss, Chris Armijo find perfection at Mancuso's
Mancuso Bowling Center league bowler Alishia Foss overcame the “10th frame jitters” last week to record her first United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect game. Admitting that her hands were trembling as she picked up her Storm Phaze III ball, Foss, a 30-year-old Brockport resident, nonetheless came through with a 12th consecutive strike in the second game of the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League on Thursday night.
Ronald P. Steiner
Geneseo ~ Ronald P. Steiner, age 81, of Gray Road, passed away Tuesday evening (Dec. 13, 2022) at Highland Hospital in Rochester. He was born February 16, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late Leonard and Elsia Schlegel Steiner. Ron will be remembered as a very caring, patient...
Coverage of Winter Storm Elliott: Friday and Saturday
We're starting our Day #2 coverage of Winter Storm Elliott in Genesee County. This post will be anchored at the top of the home page until further notice. For Friday's coverage, click here. See also these stories we published Friday night:
A caring community gets to work in the kitchen, donates supplies for county's warming shelters
Even though there have been lots of variables and treacherous moments these last two days, one thing is for sure: the City of Batavia community has been rich in response to the needs of strangers.
Winter Storm Elliott: update from Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul talked on Saturday about the relentless winter storm moving throughout New York State. She toured portions of the state and will be giving assessment updates throughout the weekend. She ordered the National Guard to move into Buffalo to assist due to "the blinding snow, the zero visibility, absolute whiteouts," adding that Elliott "may go down as one of the worst in history." There are about 73,000 customers without power in this region, including 5,000 in Genesee County, she said.
Accident reported on Oak Orchard Road, Batavia
A motor vehicle with a head injury reported in the area of 7689 Oak Orchard Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire, Mercy EMS dispatched.
Gratitude aplenty during brutal winter storm
There have been so many donated items of homemade and restaurant foods, grocery store staples, blankets, cots and beverages, that the list is exceeding more than two dozen. While some people, in particular, may have been mentioned in news articles, the city and county plan to issue a public thank-you to all of the generous donors when Storm Elliott has finally made his exit from Genesee County, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said Saturday.
Reader storm photos for Saturday
As of 7 a.m., Ken Lauer says Route 33 is pretty much blocked by some tractor-trailers. Route 77 seems OK "but you gotta be nuts to be driving," he says. "Too much blowing to estimate snowfall, but drifts are two to four feet. Crosby on the corner is open. I’m at the bakery if someone needs warmth and a hot beverage. Looks like Santa Amazon is in need of Rudolph and some large tow trucks."
Loader fire reported on fire in a hay barn on York Road, Le Roy
A loader is reported on fire in a hay barn at 9290 York Road, Le Roy. Le Roy Fire and Pavilion Fire are dispatched. UPDATE 2:23 p.m. Second alarm. Engine from City of Batavia, Stafford, Pavilion and Bergen all requested to the scene. The closest hydrant is East Main at York.
City and County closes Friday but essential services remain open
Even though city and county offices closed Friday, all essential offices, including City of Batavia police, fire, public works, management and non-union personnel, will continue to operate through the duration of the storm, City Manager Rachael Tabelski says.
Strong Winds bringing trees down, knocking out power throughout Genesee County
NOTE: Send your weather-related photos to [email protected]. This post is now anchored to the top of the home page for the time being. There are more than two dozen small power outages reported throughout Genesee County, most of them only affecting a handful of customers each. There is an...
A community of emergency response assists those in need during storm
Friday was one of those days for emergency responders when it seemed as though rescues and accidents made for a nonstop blur of duty. Oakfield firefighter Bill Sturgeon’s day began around 11 a.m., and he was still on duty late into the night. And in between, there was a family from Lockport that went off the road, a Connecticut couple stuck in another spot and a boyfriend-girlfriend duo attempting a drive back to her home in Toronto.
Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County
Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe. To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970. Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe. Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe. A residence on Townline Road. Alabama. Photo by Dave Bencic. Whiteout conditions on...
Accident reported on Lewiston Road, Alabama
A motor vehicle accident with injuries is reported at 1534 Lewiston Road, Alabama. One person has a head laceration. Alabama Fire is dispatched. There are reportedly multiple vehicles off the road in the area. UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: Alabama Fire has the patient at the Fire Hall awaiting Mercy EMS's arrival.
Photo: Overnight downtown snow clean up
At 2 a.m. in the early morning after Christmas, City of Batavia workers were out and about Downtown clearing away snow from streets, sidewalks, and parking lots.
County Highway crews heading to Route 77 in Alabama to try and rescue stranded drivers in whiteout conditions
With a high degree of concern for people trapped in their cars in the area of Route 77 and Judge Road, County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens, along with three county highway personnel driving three heavy loaders/plow trucks, are leaving Batavia in an attempt to rescue them. No other emergency personnel in fire trucks, rescue trucks, or patrol cars have been able to reach them.
Weather-related closures and cancellations
New closers and cancellations are being announced. For the previous list, click here. Email your closures and cancellations to news@thebatavian.com
State of Emergency declared for the City of Batavia, travel ban in effect
The National Weather Service is predicting that a large band of lake effect snow that also already dumped several feet of snow on Alabama and Oakfield is going to move south into the Center of Genesee County, including the City of Batavia. In response, City Manager Rachael Tabelski has declared a state of emergency for the city.
Multiple vehicles reportedly involved in accident on Judge Road, Oakfield
A tractor-trailer vs. multiple vehicles accident is reported at Macomber Road and Judge Road, Oakfield. Oakfield and Mercy EMS dispatched. A first responder reports a complete whiteout. Fire police were dispatched to shut down traffic. UPDATE 11:51 a.m.: One minor injury at the scene, a sign-off, and two other vehicles...
Elliott continues visit throughout Genesee County: more than 2K customers with power outages
If you've dared to go outside for even a few minutes, it's quite apparent that the biting wind and snow have remained relentless this evening. According to the National Grid outage map, the number of outages is going up by the minute, as it was 1,879 Genesee County customers affected at 6:38 p.m., and that ticked up to 2,033 by 6:40 p.m.
