ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Alishia Foss, Chris Armijo find perfection at Mancuso's

Mancuso Bowling Center league bowler Alishia Foss overcame the “10th frame jitters” last week to record her first United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect game. Admitting that her hands were trembling as she picked up her Storm Phaze III ball, Foss, a 30-year-old Brockport resident, nonetheless came through with a 12th consecutive strike in the second game of the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League on Thursday night.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Ronald P. Steiner

Geneseo ~ Ronald P. Steiner, age 81, of Gray Road, passed away Tuesday evening (Dec. 13, 2022) at Highland Hospital in Rochester. He was born February 16, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late Leonard and Elsia Schlegel Steiner. Ron will be remembered as a very caring, patient...
GENESEO, NY
The Batavian

Winter Storm Elliott: update from Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul talked on Saturday about the relentless winter storm moving throughout New York State. She toured portions of the state and will be giving assessment updates throughout the weekend. She ordered the National Guard to move into Buffalo to assist due to "the blinding snow, the zero visibility, absolute whiteouts," adding that Elliott "may go down as one of the worst in history." There are about 73,000 customers without power in this region, including 5,000 in Genesee County, she said. 
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Gratitude aplenty during brutal winter storm

There have been so many donated items of homemade and restaurant foods, grocery store staples, blankets, cots and beverages, that the list is exceeding more than two dozen. While some people, in particular, may have been mentioned in news articles, the city and county plan to issue a public thank-you to all of the generous donors when Storm Elliott has finally made his exit from Genesee County, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said Saturday. 
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Reader storm photos for Saturday

As of 7 a.m., Ken Lauer says Route 33 is pretty much blocked by some tractor-trailers.  Route 77 seems OK "but you gotta be nuts to be driving," he says. "Too much blowing to estimate snowfall, but drifts are two to four feet.  Crosby on the corner is open.  I’m at the bakery if someone needs warmth and a hot beverage.  Looks like Santa Amazon is in need of Rudolph and some large tow trucks."
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Loader fire reported on fire in a hay barn on York Road, Le Roy

A loader is reported on fire in a hay barn at 9290 York Road, Le Roy. Le Roy Fire and Pavilion Fire are dispatched. UPDATE 2:23 p.m. Second alarm. Engine from City of Batavia, Stafford, Pavilion and Bergen all requested to the scene. The closest hydrant is East Main at York.
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

A community of emergency response assists those in need during storm

Friday was one of those days for emergency responders when it seemed as though rescues and accidents made for a nonstop blur of duty. Oakfield firefighter Bill Sturgeon’s day began around 11 a.m., and he was still on duty late into the night. And in between, there was a family from Lockport that went off the road, a Connecticut couple stuck in another spot and a boyfriend-girlfriend duo attempting a drive back to her home in Toronto.
OAKFIELD, NY
The Batavian

Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County

Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe. To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970. Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe. Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe. A residence on Townline Road. Alabama. Photo by Dave Bencic. Whiteout conditions on...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported on Lewiston Road, Alabama

A motor vehicle accident with injuries is reported at 1534 Lewiston Road, Alabama. One person has a head laceration. Alabama Fire is dispatched. There are reportedly multiple vehicles off the road in the area. UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: Alabama Fire has the patient at the Fire Hall awaiting Mercy EMS's arrival.
ALABAMA, NY
The Batavian

County Highway crews heading to Route 77 in Alabama to try and rescue stranded drivers in whiteout conditions

With a high degree of concern for people trapped in their cars in the area of Route 77 and Judge Road, County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens, along with three county highway personnel driving three heavy loaders/plow trucks, are leaving Batavia in an attempt to rescue them. No other emergency personnel in fire trucks, rescue trucks, or patrol cars have been able to reach them.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Multiple vehicles reportedly involved in accident on Judge Road, Oakfield

A tractor-trailer vs. multiple vehicles accident is reported at Macomber Road and Judge Road, Oakfield. Oakfield and Mercy EMS dispatched. A first responder reports a complete whiteout. Fire police were dispatched to shut down traffic. UPDATE 11:51 a.m.: One minor injury at the scene, a sign-off, and two other vehicles...
OAKFIELD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy