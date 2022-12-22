Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Deadly Blizzard, Deemed Worst in 45 Years, Paralyzes Greater Buffalo, N.Y
(Reuters) - Road and utility crews faced the task on Monday of digging out and restoring some normalcy around Buffalo, New York, where a blizzard considered the area's worst in 45 years buried snow plows, stranded motorists in cars and killed at least 13 people. The lethal blizzard took form...
US News and World Report
Water Bills for Tribes in Arizona to Head to President Biden
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought are now poised for President Joe Biden's desk. The U.S. House approved the legislation on Thursday, just a few days after the U.S. Senate did. One measure would...
US News and World Report
Mississippi City Lawyer Retiring From Nearly 6-Decade Career
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — After nearly six decades of practicing law, a lawyer in the southwestern Mississippi city of Natchez is retiring. Walter Brown, 83, has served as legal counsel to the city during the administration of five mayors and is set to call it quits on Dec. 31.
US News and World Report
Arizona Republican Loses Lawsuit Over Attorney General Race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by Mohave County...
US News and World Report
Thousands Lose Power After Three Substations Targeted in Washington State, Sheriff Says
(Reuters) -Thousands of residents were without power near Tacoma, Washington, after three electrical substations were vandalized, local authorities said on Sunday, adding that it was not yet clear if the Christmas Day incidents were linked. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said robberies were reported at two substations belonging to Tacoma...
US News and World Report
Migrants Dropped Outside VP Harris's Home on Blustery Christmas Eve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Busloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington amid freezing temperatures, having traveled from the southwest border in Texas, immigrant aid groups said on Sunday. Approximately 110-130 of the migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them...
US News and World Report
Young Hiker Who Died in NH Remembered as Caring, Determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
US News and World Report
Pennsylvania Warned of Rolling Blackouts, Asked to Conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Jan. 6 Report Adds to Trump's Mounting Legal Problems
(Reuters) - A congressional panel investigating Donald Trump and his supporters' role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress issued its final report this week, urging federal prosecutors to charge the former president with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection. Additionally, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee this...
US News and World Report
Prominent Sunni Cleric Denounces Iran Crackdown, Currency Near Record Low
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's currency hovered near a historic low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial foreign exchange market on Friday amid renewed street protests in the restive southeast, where a prominent dissident Sunni Muslim cleric denounced a bloody crackdown on street demonstrations. The unrest was triggered by the...
