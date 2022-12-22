Read full article on original website
Emmita’s Cafe
The cure for weekly existential dread is always Emmita’s Cafe. The Lower Pacific Heights cafe is the sister spot to Breakfast Little in the Mission, so look for similar morning-time staples like the breakfast burrito stuffed with hash browns, bagels, and a bunch of toasts. They’re closed on weekends, but weekdays are always bustling with workers from the nearby hospital or backpack-wearers grabbing detox juices, cinnamon lattes, and other espresso drinks on the commute downtown.
Michaeli Bakery
This tiny bakery on the Lower East Side specializes in Israeli-style pastries and other baked goods. They make some of our favorite babka and rugelach in NYC, but it's always worth stopping in to see what's on offer. There's fresh challah every day, a bunch of really delicious cookies, and four kinds of babka. The chocolate is amazing, but break out of your comfort zone and try the cherry and cheese flavor at least once. Michaeli also makes a ton of savory burekas with fillings ranging from spinach to pizza. It's a great choice for a quick breakfast or lunch in this neighborhood.
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
Mezzanine Sushi
Beverly Grove’s West 3rd Street has no shortage of pre-going-out spots—sexy, booze-forward restaurants where you can snack on good food, get a little tipsy, and still make it to the bar/nightclub/party you committed to afterward. The newly opened Mezzanine Sushi in the Palihouse West Hollywood is already one of the best options in the neighborhood for exactly those nights. Located on the hotel’s loungey second floor, Mezzanine has “sushi” in its name, but the small izakaya plates are what you should concentrate on. The seafood pancake is plump and juicy, the grilled yellowtail collar flakes beautifully under a pair of chopsticks, and the wood-fired tomatoes are tiny smoke explosions in your mouth. Of course, drinking is a big part of the experience here, too, with a large range of interesting sake to choose from and a bar downstairs that has every classic cocktail in the book.
Pizzeria Grata
Inside of a gas station near Menchaca and Ben White in South Austin, Pizzeria Grata is quietly making some of the best pizza in Austin. But this isn’t some take-and-bake situation—there’s a full-sized wood-burning oven built into the space, plus a small countertop where you can sit and watch every step of the process, like a way more exciting version of the Domino’s pizza tracker. The pies lean Neapolitan, but with a crispier base, and a chew that we think about often. We like the sweet and spicy pizza that comes topped with sweet bacon marmalade and hot pepper relish.
Territory Kitchen
If decorative banners saying “Deutschland” and “Italia” and framed newspapers from each country didn't make it clear, this small Lincoln Square restaurant focuses on Italian and German food. Dishes like a rigatoni bolognese, schnitzel with tomato sauce, or currywurst won’t blow your mind, but the portions are large and the dishes are comforting. There are some unexpected things on the menu, too, like flaky spinach and ricotta empanadas inspired by one of the chef's Chilean heritage. The space is tiny, with only two tables and a few counter-seats, but if you’re nearby, it’s perfect for a casual BYOB dinner.
Wagaya
Wagaya, which also has a sister restaurant in West Midtown, is arguably the most popular dinner spot in Emory Village, and for good reason. With affordable prices and a book-length Japanese menu, we’re always down to squeeze into the noisy, close quarters. If you must have three feet of personal space at all times or have no patience to wait on a table, get there before 6pm. For sushi, get the Devil’s Breath roll (the spicy aioli adds a kick) and watch as the tuna topping is blowtorched right at your table. Another must is the Japanese Spicy Curry Ramen with thin, tasty slices of pork and noodles. Wash it down with any of their Japanese craft beers—we like the Wednesday Cat for a fruity taste.
Livingston Restaurant+Bar
With Livingston solely focused on breakfast until further notice, fans of The Georgian Terrace restaurant’s American fare or its proximity to the Fox Theatre must settle for this adjacent hotel bar come dinnertime. Though the modest seating setup won’t wow like the dining room’s bright, column-filled space did, thankfully, its menu showcases some of Livingston’s culinary flair. Juicy burgers and light bites are the headliners now. When the sprawling, wrap-around patio is open, it's the perfect place to sit with a drink and watch the glam (and not-so-glam) entrances to the Fox. But the fact you can still wait until the last second to finish your meal because you’re right across the street from the venue is the best perk.
Chops Lobster Bar
The renovated two-level Buckhead institution successfully rose from the ashes (of a kitchen fire that shuttered it for much of ’22) to reclaim its spot at the city’s crowded formal-dining table. Inside the ground-level lobster bar, you’ll find dark mahogany and shiny cooper on the walls and a healthy mix of friends and fawning couples in the seats. Waiters, working in harmonious pairs, smartly explain how a peach puree cocktail complements the pan-roasted chicken or bone-in tomahawk. The latter entrée comes already sliced in manageable bites that somehow make the meal look less gluttonous but taste no less glorious. Super moist and exceptionally seasoned, the ribeye exemplifies everything that’s made Chops a smoldering night-out address for decades.
In Plain Sight
Right on top of Here Nor There—an underground speakeasy-style bar downtown—is another cocktail spot from the same team, but this time on ground level and slightly less hidden. Unlike at their sister bar, you won’t need a special app, a daily code, or a reservation days in advance to grab a drink at In Plain Sight. Just the knowledge that behind a barely marked frosted glass door are eight stools, a little standing area and a small bar shaking up some of the best cocktails in town. On the menu, you’ll mostly find inventive riffs on classics, like a strawberry Garibaldi (with sous vide strawberry campari and a fluffy orange foam), or a Dublin Drop made with Guinness syrup, bourbon, scotch, and sherry. It’s a sleek and tiny space with lights that change colors every few minutes, making the whole experience feel like you’re getting drinks in the closet of a futuristic spaceship.
Arsicault Bakery
At the Civic Center outpost of Arsicault Bakery, you can get the same croissants found at the original Richmond location without giving up an hour of your morning by standing in a line. You’re probably here, like everyone else, for the almond croissants that make other almond croissants look like underachievers. Get a boxful (or two) and don’t look back. Unlike the Richmond spot, this place has tables inside, espresso drinks, and baguette sandwiches for quick to-go lunches.
Hop City
A revitalized factory from the 1920s in the Old Fourth Ward, Krog Street Market’s lively food court has everything from juicy cheesesteaks (Fred’s Meat & Bread) to vegan chocolate (Xocolatl), and of course there’s a place where you can grab a beer to sip while exploring all the other stalls. Hop City’s got you covered with its prominent bar, where bartenders who know their sh!t serve from 60 rotating taps of the latest craft beers from the US and abroad. Hop City also has an equally impressive selection of cans and bottles in its adjacent package store. We always come to create our own customized six-pack, in which you can select from existing packs to pair your own collection.
Yeastie Boys Bagels
If you’ve taken a Saturday morning drive down San Vicente in Brentwood, or Sunset in Silver Lake, or been anywhere in the vicinity of Melrose Place, you’ve seen the crowds outside Yeastie Boys’ bagel trucks. Their bagels are—you guessed it—distinctively yeasty, but the reason to come here are the incredible, over-the-top sandwiches. There’s the Reubenstein, an inside-out bagel sandwich with pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, or the Game Over, with heaping portions of scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, and jalapeño cream cheese. They go heavy on that cream cheese, too—and we’re not complaining.
East Atlanta Village
Whether you’re in the mood for day-drinking or late-night “brewsing,” Flatiron is a chill little neighborhood bar where you can get a reliably good beer. Hit it for lunch or an early dinner, and you’ll be one of only a few folks sitting by the windows watching runners zip by on the sidewalk. It’s ballsy to tout your own food as famous, but “Our Famous Chicken Egg Rolls” earn the label, expertly fusing traditional chicken salad and Asian flavors. Things ramp up at night, when it’s not unusual to see people spilling out of the tiny wood-paneled interior and hanging out on the sidewalk. If you can’t find a spot, head upstairs to The Trophy Room, which houses an additional bar, darts, and a pool table, and order the jalapeno chili mac and cheese bowl from the late-night menu.
Tak Korean Bistro
Located in the basement of a six-floor office building in the South Loop, buzzing to be let into Tak feels like visiting an accountant. But it turns out this place has great Korean food and karaoke. The modern interior is dimly lit with plenty of tables for groups, and five private karaoke rooms (one of them fits 18 people). It's ideal for a casual night out or birthday where you can troubleshoot your American Idol audition song. Their menu has a wide range of Korean dishes, like comforting and spicy budae jeongol, crispy seafood pancake, and sweet and savory galbjjim with short ribs. Plus, they also have a bar with a wide variety of soju and makgeolli if you just want to come here for drinks.
Violet
Violet's pink building, chalkboard menu, and elegant green signage sets the California-inspired tone of this bakery in Hackney. That menu is scrawled with brunch dishes of the day—usually toasties, avocado on toast, and quiches–but everyone’s here for something sweet. Specifically cake. The Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake is a standout—small in size but rich enough to make Miss Trunchball proud—and anything with seasonal fruit is a must-order. Shuffle into the tiny space, gaze upon the heaving counter, and order to go or sit at the outside tables. It’s pleasant when the weather is attempting to cosplay California—which we’ll admit is not a lot of the time.
El Valle
Finding a sleek and stylish restaurant in Midtown isn’t really a surprise, but there’s something particularly charming about El Valle. From the intricate black and white star-patterned floor to the emerald chairs, the Mexican restaurant dials up the gloss and dims down the lights. Toss back a Bonita y Mentirosa, a crisp and fresh tequila cocktail, as you decide between the light but flavorful risotto with scallops or the Mole de Ajo Negro, which reminds us of one of those generations-perfected family pot roast recipes. If an entree seems too heavy before you sit through a two-hour production at the Fox, their tacos are excellent substitutes. And since they're open late, roll in for another cocktail after the show, too.
Ramen Sho Ryu
We’re big fans of restaurants that involve many levels of customization (blame it on us being Type A). At this casual Japanese spot in Nob Hill, you’re in control of your own ramen bowl destiny, from noodle thickness and spice levels to the type of soup. Broth options range from standards like tonkotsu and miso to decadent versions involving white truffle and wagyu. Though the soup is thinner and less flavorful than we like, these bowls do the trick when we're in the area.
Negril ATL
If you spot a sea of folks between West Peachtree and Peachtree streets on the weekend, it’s probably because of Negril’s popular One Love Brunch. Expect things to be a bit more subdued at this Caribbean spot on weekday evenings, when reggae tunes and soft conversations lightly bounce off the walls of the converted firehouse. Kitchen highlights include collard green spring rolls and a hearty oxtail pasta that goes down like pot roast, which you can attempt to walk off during the five-minute stroll from your table to the Fox.
Revery VR Bar
When we’re ready to escape our boring lives, we like to hit Revery VR Bar to get medieval and slash things with a digital sword. Even without the VR headsets, the Midtown spot feels otherworldly with neon lights providing a red, hazy underground club vibe. Snap on their headsets and prepare yourself for games like archery and hand-to-hand combat that put you right in the action. Late night, the Midtown spot has DJs and a full bar. And while you still can’t eat in the virtual world (is someone working on that?), visit the Heartbreakers food truck to get a large, greasy cheeseburger, which rivals Grindhouse and comes paired with cajun, lemon pepper, or sour cream and onion fries (we’re here for the mayo-based sauce, too).
