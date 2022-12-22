Read full article on original website
Related
More than 2,300 flights are canceled and thousands more delayed as snow and icy weather moving through the US continue to interrupt air travel
Travelers returning from the Christmas weekend face over 2,300 flight cancellations in the US, and over 4,000 delays, according to FlightAware.
Christmas solar storm expected to hit Earth – causing power grid disruption and dramatic light display
AS Americans across the country have been hit by severe winter weather in recent days, others worldwide may see a minor solar storm hitting Earth on Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has said a G1 geomagnetic storm may hit the planet on December 27.
Colorado Hiker Plummets 200 Feet From Icy Trail, Somehow Survives
It is a holiday miracle for one Colorado woman as she miraculously survives a massive fall while hiking in California. According to reports, the 40-year-old hiker was walking along the California trail when she slipped and fell. Thankfully, the trees below broke her terrifying fall. However, the woman did sustain serious injuries.
Comments / 0