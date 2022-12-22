Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Burst water pipe floods No Kill Louisville, hampers ability to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank suffered a flood damaging much of the food and supplies stored there. WLKY reached the president, Rebecca Ficklin, via phone. She said, "the loss is extensive." The flood is due to a ruptured water pipe above the...
WLKY.com
Going to or coming from Louisville for Christmas? Check interstate conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The road conditions continue to be treacherous in many areas in and around the Louisville area. People are still trying to get to gatherings with family and friends, but with bitterly cold conditions continuing for the holiday weekend, travel will be hazardous. Latest weather: Holiday forecast:...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022. ...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Monday... Light snow is expected to begin early Monday morning and. continue into the afternoon. Minor accumulations of less than one. inch will be possible. Slick spots may develop on roadways and. walkways. Use extra...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
Daily Beast
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
WLKY.com
'Dangerous carbon monoxide issue': At least 4 people hospitalized in southern Indiana due to effects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE:Although Clarksville Fire Department officials are still working to determine the cause of today's carbon monoxide issues, Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the number of calls related to this incident have dropped dramatically as of noon. They are ending their emergency status and returning to normal operations.
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana utility companies increase staffing to meet demand during frigid temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping heat and plumbing working is a challenge during extremely cold temperatures. Many utility companies in Kentuckiana have increased staffing in the field and at call centers to meet demand after Thursday's winter storm. Brant Heating and Cooling said they've taken about five times the amount...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Latest on road conditions and dangerously cold weather in Franklin County
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. ‘Inconsistent’ access to...
spectrumnews1.com
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
'I feel like this is a blessing for me': Louisville Broadbent Arena used as warming shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization has been working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for people struggling to escape the cold. Another Way connects unhoused individuals with resources that aim to end poverty and guide individuals to self-sufficiency. Volunteers converted the Broadbent Arena, located at 937 Phillips Ln.,...
Wave 3
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No-Kill Louisville Animal Rescue and Pet Food Bank suffered a great setback on Sunday. According to a post from No-Kill Louisville, a water pipe in the space above the above their pet food bank broke, causing the room to flood. No-Kill Louisville said water continued to...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
Wave 3
Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and cancellations have affected flights across the country, including here in Louisville. Airport snow crews kept the runways open and running all night, allowing UPS to keep working. But passengers have been getting more headaches as Friday wore on. For some, the misery started Thursday.
WLKY.com
What to expect traveling around Louisville, southern Indiana during winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After getting 2-4 inches of snow Thursday night, and temperatures below freezing, traveling around Louisville and southern Indiana will be more challenging this weekend. Watch the latest forecast in the player up top. Louisville. If you'll be in or around the Metro, the majority of major...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: TARC resumes regular service after suspending buses Friday night due to cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After halting service on Friday evening due to extreme cold weather, TARC resumed regular service on Saturday morning. TARC suspended service at 8 p.m. Friday due to buses breaking down from the cold weather in the Louisville area. On demand rides will not be available and...
wdrb.com
Wrapping Up the Winter Storm
We have now made it through the coldest part of this winter storm! Temperatures (and wind chills) will stay dangerously low, but it does slowly get better from here. We all know this system brought crazy cold air, but you might be surprised at how some of these statistics stack up!
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Wave 3
Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
