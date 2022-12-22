ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022. ...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Monday... Light snow is expected to begin early Monday morning and. continue into the afternoon. Minor accumulations of less than one. inch will be possible. Slick spots may develop on roadways and. walkways. Use extra...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Beast

Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate

Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and cancellations have affected flights across the country, including here in Louisville. Airport snow crews kept the runways open and running all night, allowing UPS to keep working. But passengers have been getting more headaches as Friday wore on. For some, the misery started Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wrapping Up the Winter Storm

We have now made it through the coldest part of this winter storm! Temperatures (and wind chills) will stay dangerously low, but it does slowly get better from here. We all know this system brought crazy cold air, but you might be surprised at how some of these statistics stack up!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
LOUISVILLE, KY

