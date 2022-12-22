ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

How to Watch: Duke in the Military Bowl vs UCF

The final game of the year for Duke Football will take place on Wednesday, when the 8-4 Blue Devils take on the 9-4 UCF Knights in a 2:00PM kickoff at the Military Bowl. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point favorites over Central Florida, their sixth game as favorites this season. It's the first bowl game for the program since a 2018 win over Temple in the Independence Bowl, and Mike Elko's first appearance in a bowl game as a head coach ever.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Preview: Duke (8-4) will look to close out Mike Elko's rookie year with a bowl championship

Duke Football will play its first post season game since the 2018 season this week when the Blue Devils face the Central Florida Knights in the 2022 Military Bowl. Though it's been several yeas since Duke has played in a postseason game, the Blue Devils enter Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis having won three straight bowl games, which entered the bowl season tied for the 10th longest active streak nationally. Among ACC teams, only Syracuse has a longer active streak at four wins.
DURHAM, NC
WLWT 5

Bengals team flight diverted after win in New England

QUEENS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bengals flight back to Cincinnati made a detour after their win in New England Saturday night. The flight was diverted due to apparent engine trouble and landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:45 p.m. The team was in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?

Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

