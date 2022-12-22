Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
How to Watch: Duke in the Military Bowl vs UCF
The final game of the year for Duke Football will take place on Wednesday, when the 8-4 Blue Devils take on the 9-4 UCF Knights in a 2:00PM kickoff at the Military Bowl. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point favorites over Central Florida, their sixth game as favorites this season. It's the first bowl game for the program since a 2018 win over Temple in the Independence Bowl, and Mike Elko's first appearance in a bowl game as a head coach ever.
Preview: Duke (8-4) will look to close out Mike Elko's rookie year with a bowl championship
Duke Football will play its first post season game since the 2018 season this week when the Blue Devils face the Central Florida Knights in the 2022 Military Bowl. Though it's been several yeas since Duke has played in a postseason game, the Blue Devils enter Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis having won three straight bowl games, which entered the bowl season tied for the 10th longest active streak nationally. Among ACC teams, only Syracuse has a longer active streak at four wins.
Updated Holiday Bowl betting odds for No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
No. 15 Oregon (9-3, 7-2) takes on North Carolina (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl on December 28th starting at 5 PM PST. Both teams finished the season on low notes but arrive to face each other for the first time in program history this Wednesday.
WLWT 5
Bengals team flight diverted after win in New England
QUEENS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bengals flight back to Cincinnati made a detour after their win in New England Saturday night. The flight was diverted due to apparent engine trouble and landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:45 p.m. The team was in...
Senior on Brossart girls basketball team is budding entrepreneur managing her own online business
Molly Kramer couldn’t find time to do her Christmas shopping. The Brossart High School senior asked her sisters to pick up presents for her because she was too busy with classes, homework, basketball … and running her own online business. The 17-year-old entrepreneur molds a variety of plastic...
Fox 19
Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Fox 19
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
WLWT 5
Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
Fox 19
1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
