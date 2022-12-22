The final game of the year for Duke Football will take place on Wednesday, when the 8-4 Blue Devils take on the 9-4 UCF Knights in a 2:00PM kickoff at the Military Bowl. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point favorites over Central Florida, their sixth game as favorites this season. It's the first bowl game for the program since a 2018 win over Temple in the Independence Bowl, and Mike Elko's first appearance in a bowl game as a head coach ever.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO