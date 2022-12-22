ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The football world loved a change of pace this weekend as the majority of NFL games took place on a Saturday. However, there's still plenty left over for Christmas Day. Three games are on the docket today, with potential playoff berths on the line. Three of the six games in...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson

The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

NFL Week 16 predictions: Picks against the spread for every game Saturday

Dave Blezow makes his NFL Week 16 picks for Saturday’s games. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. OK fellow football bettors, what do you call a team that outscores its opponent 39-3 in the second half and overtime and still can’t cover a -3.5 spread? Answer: the Vikings. Yes, the same team that has an 11-3 record but somehow has scored just two more points than its opponents over 14 games, a near mathematical impossibility.  There were some results that befell this handicapper last week that would be considered worse beats, such as the Jets losing to the Lions on the slowest jailbreak reception in...
LOUISIANA STATE
NFL

NFC playoff picture: Winners and losers of Week 16's wild slate

7-8 It may not feel like a win when the Bucs watch most of the offensive film from their 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but a late surge was good enough to come from behind to force overtime and put Tampa back on the brink of the playoffs again. The Bucs can clinch the NFC South title with a win in a monster showdown with the Carolina Panthers (6-9) next Sunday. If the Panthers win, they would move into first place, with a chance to then lock up the division against New Orleans (6-9) in Week 18.
NFL

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source. Pelissero reports that there is no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports, which violates the NFL's personnel gambling policy. Austin's suspension is indefinite and will last at least one year, per Pelissero.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: Wacky wins and bad beats

Dallas Cowboys bettors were celebrating Saturday as "America's Team" paid off for moneyline gamblers and those laying the points in a 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys rallied from a 20-17 halftime deficit to cover the four points (closing line), as well as cash in for...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17. The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has... The post NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs

We're here to answer your Week 16 questions ahead of another big weekend in the fantasy playoffs! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio react to Zach Wilson and the Jets laying an egg on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars and try to provide some clarity for a few fantasy players that have been struggling as of recently. The hosts also look ahead to a stocking full of Christmas Eve games this weekend and try to hand out some sleepers as well as a few players that could help you advance to a championship.
All Cardinals

NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16

Here's each region across the United States and what channel they will be getting for the NFL's pivotal Week 16. The NFL is back for a Christmas-filled weekend of football fun, and there's some pretty big matchups set to take place over the holiday weekend. After Thursday night's Jets-Jaguars meeting...
NFL

Bills beat Bears to clinch third consecutive AFC East division title

Once more, the AFC East belongs to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills beat the Chicago Bears by a score of 35-13 on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive division title, and they'll be staying in the Second City to celebrate. Not since the Bills strung together four straight AFC East...
CHICAGO, IL

