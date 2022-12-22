Dave Blezow makes his NFL Week 16 picks for Saturday’s games. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. OK fellow football bettors, what do you call a team that outscores its opponent 39-3 in the second half and overtime and still can’t cover a -3.5 spread? Answer: the Vikings. Yes, the same team that has an 11-3 record but somehow has scored just two more points than its opponents over 14 games, a near mathematical impossibility. There were some results that befell this handicapper last week that would be considered worse beats, such as the Jets losing to the Lions on the slowest jailbreak reception in...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO