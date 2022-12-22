Read full article on original website
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes joins three NFL legends by reaching two big statistical marks
The Chiefs quarterback continues to etch his place in NFL history.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 16 game
It has been a difficult season for the Colts, that much is true. Indianapolis (4-9-1) sits near the floor of the AFC South, set for yet another sub-.500 year. Things went from bad to worse last week when the Colts blew a 33-0 lead to fall to the Vikings. Minnesota's rally was the biggest comeback in NFL history.
There Are 3 NFL Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The football world loved a change of pace this weekend as the majority of NFL games took place on a Saturday. However, there's still plenty left over for Christmas Day. Three games are on the docket today, with potential playoff berths on the line. Three of the six games in...
Jeff Saturday ‘knows he’s not an NFL head coach’, is expected to walk away from Indianapolis Colts after this season
Back in Week 9, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay had this grand idea to fire his head coach of
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson
The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
NFL Week 16 predictions: Picks against the spread for every game Saturday
Dave Blezow makes his NFL Week 16 picks for Saturday’s games. All lines courtesy of BetMGM. OK fellow football bettors, what do you call a team that outscores its opponent 39-3 in the second half and overtime and still can’t cover a -3.5 spread? Answer: the Vikings. Yes, the same team that has an 11-3 record but somehow has scored just two more points than its opponents over 14 games, a near mathematical impossibility. There were some results that befell this handicapper last week that would be considered worse beats, such as the Jets losing to the Lions on the slowest jailbreak reception in...
NFC playoff picture: Winners and losers of Week 16's wild slate
7-8 It may not feel like a win when the Bucs watch most of the offensive film from their 19-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but a late surge was good enough to come from behind to force overtime and put Tampa back on the brink of the playoffs again. The Bucs can clinch the NFC South title with a win in a monster showdown with the Carolina Panthers (6-9) next Sunday. If the Panthers win, they would move into first place, with a chance to then lock up the division against New Orleans (6-9) in Week 18.
Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy
The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source. Pelissero reports that there is no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports, which violates the NFL's personnel gambling policy. Austin's suspension is indefinite and will last at least one year, per Pelissero.
RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy
Week 16 could usher in a shakeup to the NFL's all-time leaderboard for career rushing yards, with yours truly potentially getting leapfrogged by not just one running back, but two. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott needs just 8 yards against Philadelphia to surpass my career mark of 8,167, while Tennessee's Derrick Henry...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Wacky wins and bad beats
Dallas Cowboys bettors were celebrating Saturday as "America's Team" paid off for moneyline gamblers and those laying the points in a 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys rallied from a 20-17 halftime deficit to cover the four points (closing line), as well as cash in for...
Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins' loss to Packers 'on me' after three INTs on Christmas Day
Tua Tagovailoa didn't start the Miami Dolphins turnover party, but the quarterback couldn't stop the Christmas Day parade of picks that led to a 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa threw interceptions on the Dolphins' final three possessions, which the Packers turned into six points and the victory.
NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17. The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has... The post NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Sign Cowboys Ex; Moves for Bengals
New England is making moves ahead of the Bengals game and officially placed incumbent long-snapper Joe Cardona on season-ending injured reserve.
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs
We're here to answer your Week 16 questions ahead of another big weekend in the fantasy playoffs! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio react to Zach Wilson and the Jets laying an egg on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars and try to provide some clarity for a few fantasy players that have been struggling as of recently. The hosts also look ahead to a stocking full of Christmas Eve games this weekend and try to hand out some sleepers as well as a few players that could help you advance to a championship.
Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers
Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense puttered its way through three quarters but turned it on in the final frame to earn a big 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Bucs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive...
Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022
Aaron Donald missed his first game due to injury in his career this season, and it appears that same reason will prevent him from returning at all in 2022. Donald is out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, coach Sean McVay said Friday. When asked if Donald might play again this season, McVay kept his reply simple: "Probably not."
NFL TV Coverage Map Week 16
Here's each region across the United States and what channel they will be getting for the NFL's pivotal Week 16. The NFL is back for a Christmas-filled weekend of football fun, and there's some pretty big matchups set to take place over the holiday weekend. After Thursday night's Jets-Jaguars meeting...
Bills beat Bears to clinch third consecutive AFC East division title
Once more, the AFC East belongs to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills beat the Chicago Bears by a score of 35-13 on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive division title, and they'll be staying in the Second City to celebrate. Not since the Bills strung together four straight AFC East...
