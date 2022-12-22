Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Police: Driver in stolen car had narcotics
WESTPORT — A 21-year-old driver, who allegedly ignored two red traffic lights on Post Road East, was charged with possessing and trying to sell narcotics after being taken into custody following a brief chase in a stolen car, police said. Kevin Conley, of Bridgeport, faces charges of possession of...
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.
Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the “Traffic Team” is on the way to investigate. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Interstate 95 at Exit 16 reopens after Norwalk car fire; no injuries reported
NORWALK — Interstate 95 at Exit 16 has reopened after a Norwalk car fire on Saturday afternoon led to its closure, State Police said. No injuries were reported. A spokesperson from Connecticut State Police Troop G in Bridgeport said the highway closed around 2:45 p.m. It reopened in the early evening.
Eyewitness News
Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
'I just want this man arrested.' Norwalk mother cries out for justice after daughter's death
State police say Monica Wilson was killed near Exit 2 on Route 8 in Bridgeport when her vehicle was struck by a van driven in the wrong direction by Wilber Martinez, from Bridgeport.
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Victim in West Hartford pedestrian crash identified
West Hartford police say a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Mohegan Drive on Wednesday has now died. The victim has been identified at Carlos Galarza, 60, of Bridgeport.
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man.
Duo Wanted For Gunpoint Robbery Of CT Convenience Store, Police Say
Police are searching for two people after a Connecticut convenience store was robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened in New Haven County at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Milford Convenience and Tobacco, located at 784 Boston Post Road, the Milford Police Department said. Police said two male...
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into embankment in Danbury
DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 22-year-old Danbury man died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on I-84 Westbound. Police say they were dispatched to calls for a motor vehicle accident shortly after 3 A.M. A 2016 Honda CR-V driven by Jorge Martinez, 22-years-old of Danbury, had veered off...
Norwalk police arrest 2 people after narcotics investigation, including 7-time felon
Sylvester Edward was arrested following a four-month narcotics investigation, along with Hilary Guillen.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Man Faces Charges for Double Murder in 2021
Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing two people on Winthrop Avenue in Jan. 2021. Authorities said the shooting happened at an apartment in the area of 280 Winthrop Ave. Two people, Alfreda Youmans and Jeffrey Dotson, died in the shooting. The Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident....
DoingItLocal
So Sad- Homeless Man Found Dead At Bridgeport Train Station On Christmas Eve
2022-12-24-7:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was found dead at the Bridgeport train station. CPR was attempted. No foul play is suspected.
