Police: Driver in stolen car had narcotics

WESTPORT — A 21-year-old driver, who allegedly ignored two red traffic lights on Post Road East, was charged with possessing and trying to sell narcotics after being taken into custody following a brief chase in a stolen car, police said. Kevin Conley, of Bridgeport, faces charges of possession of...
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-23@6:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian has been struck by a car and is in serious condition in the 600 block of North Avenue near French Street. The area is closed and the "Traffic Team" is on the way to investigate.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Man Faces Charges for Double Murder in 2021

Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing two people on Winthrop Avenue in Jan. 2021. Authorities said the shooting happened at an apartment in the area of 280 Winthrop Ave. Two people, Alfreda Youmans and Jeffrey Dotson, died in the shooting. The Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident....
NEW HAVEN, CT

