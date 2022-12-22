ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

miles2gobeforeisleep.com

In Focus: Saguaro National Park

There may be no more iconic plant in the United States than the stately and stoic saguaro cactus. These beautiful cacti can grow up to 40’ tall and live to be 150 years old. They won’t start growing arms until they are 75 years old and some will grow many arms in their lives. Most of the natural habitat of the saguaro is in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the U.S./Mexico border.
Yellowstone National Park

Its natural magnificence inspired the United States Congress to establish Yellowstone as the world's first national park in 1872. Kathy and I were so thrilled by the area that we decided to return for an extra day after completing our tour of US 191. There's so much to see, without even venturing off the beaten path, that a single day is simply not enough. In addition to the countless vistas overlooking deep canyons and rushing rivers, there are the geologic oddities that conscientious tourists can't ignore. Numerous geysers, including Old Faithful, gurgling mudpots, steam-spewing fumaroles, and other natural anomalies pepper the landscape.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures

The ignorance of those tourists truly knows no bounds. You know who they are. The ones who think it’s fun to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon. Or ride a bike within feet of a raging geyser spewing boiling hot water in Yellowstone. The rules just don’t apply to them and, apparently, putting their own lives at risk through their felonious actions is a trivial detail.
This National Park Has Reached a Landmark Agreement with a Local Tribe

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will sign a stewardship agreement to involve the tribe in the park’s management and development, beginning with a new trail connection, park officials have announced. The agreement is expected to be signed in January.
