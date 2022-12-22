ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi 'righton played a fantastic game'

Watch as Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was pleased with his side, stating that "Brighton played a fantastic game" in their 3-1 win over Southampton. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on...
The Guardian

Trust in Frank Lampard hangs by thread before Everton’s Boxing D-Day

Right, where were we? Police and stewards had formed a cordon to separate angry fans from angry players, Jordan Pickford was ushered away from one confrontation, Alex Iwobi gave his shirt to a supporter and had it thrown back at him and Frank Lampard held his hands up in apology after a second anaemic defeat at Bournemouth inside five days. We pick up with Everton in trouble again.
ClutchPoints

France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
The Guardian

Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered

Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
NBC Sports

Who are the top 20 players in Premier League players this season, so far?

As we get ready for the return of the 2022-23 Premier League season with a Boxing Day extravaganza, it got me thinking: who have been the stars of the show so far?. With the madness of the World Cup taking over for the last six weeks, you can be forgiven for forgetting exactly who has been lighting up across the Premier League. Don’t worry, this list will get you jog your memory.
BBC

Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?

First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.

