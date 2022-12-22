Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi 'righton played a fantastic game'
Watch as Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was pleased with his side, stating that "Brighton played a fantastic game" in their 3-1 win over Southampton. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on...
Aston Villa v Liverpool Team News: Key Players Ruled Out For Jurgen Klopp
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
Trust in Frank Lampard hangs by thread before Everton’s Boxing D-Day
Right, where were we? Police and stewards had formed a cordon to separate angry fans from angry players, Jordan Pickford was ushered away from one confrontation, Alex Iwobi gave his shirt to a supporter and had it thrown back at him and Frank Lampard held his hands up in apology after a second anaemic defeat at Bournemouth inside five days. We pick up with Everton in trouble again.
Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
Manchester United are now reportedly favorites for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez.
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Vieira claims Martínez’s ‘stupid’ World Cup celebrations spoiled triumph
Crystal Palace’s manager, Patrick Vieira, believes the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s “stupid” celebrations have taken some of the sheen off Argentina’s World Cup win. Martínez was instrumental in Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over France last Sunday, but he has raised eyebrows with some...
Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered
Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask during Tottenham’s match against Brentford?
SOUTH KOREA superstar Son Heung-min is in action for Tottenham's Premier League start fixture against Brentford. And the Spurs winger continues to wear an item which fans are beginning to get familiar with. Find out why Son has been forced to wear a mask below... Why is Son Heung-min wearing...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
NBC Sports
Who are the top 20 players in Premier League players this season, so far?
As we get ready for the return of the 2022-23 Premier League season with a Boxing Day extravaganza, it got me thinking: who have been the stars of the show so far?. With the madness of the World Cup taking over for the last six weeks, you can be forgiven for forgetting exactly who has been lighting up across the Premier League. Don’t worry, this list will get you jog your memory.
BBC
Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?
First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 17 - December 26th To 28th
All the action from Gameweek 17 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Monday.
Sporting News
Who will win Premier League 2022/23? Updated odds for EPL title, Champions League spots and relegation candidates
The Premier League has returned from the World Cup break and is pushing through the second half of the season with renewed vigor. Teams are now energised for the second half push, and now hope to achieve the respective goals afforded to them by their first half finish. The likes...
Leaked Liverpool Team To Face Aston Villa In Premier League - Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts
Liverpool travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa on Monday evening in the Premier League.
Premier League predictions according to Football Manager 23 and it’s bad news for Man Utd and Arsenal
THE World Cup is over and all eyes return to the Premier League. And there are plenty of questions to be answered between now and May. Arsenal currently lead Manchester City by five points in their quest to win a first Prem title since the 2003-04 Invincibles. But can the...
Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of Premier League title in 2023 after double winning year
JURGEN KLOPP has hailed Liverpool’s double winning year in 2022 and warned they remain within “punching distance” of the title in 2023. The Reds, who won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this year, return to Prem action at Aston Villa today, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.
Newcastle climb to second after Almirón and Joelinton sink Leicester
Not even the World Cup has proved a deterrent in Newcastle United’s pursuit of Champions League football, as Eddie Howe’s team climbed into second place in the Premier League with a victory secured in just over half an hour. Early goals from Chris Wood, from the penalty spot,...
Comments / 0