With the condition of the economy being as uncertain as ever, it’s important to understand what this means when it comes to the jobs of the future. Workers between the ages of 18 and 24 are now more likely to change jobs about five times on average, which is about twice as many job changes compared to the older generations. In fact, more than 90% of people stated feeling happier at their jobs when they have more control over their work hours and the opportunity to work remotely with about 61% of workers considering switching jobs if they are able to work from home.

11 DAYS AGO