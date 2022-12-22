Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff employs two new deputies for “road patrol”
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has two new deputies for “road patrol” duties– one of them has ties to Trenton. Adam Wynne was initially hired as a detention and transport officer. He enrolled in July at the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy in St. Joseph where he graduated in December and is now a certified peace officer. Wynne reports that he was born at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He moved to Japan because his father was in the Air Force. After Japan, the family lived in North Dakota for 14 years. Upon his father’s retirement, Wynne’s family moved to Trenton while he was a junior in high school. Wynne graduated from Trenton high school in 2009, then worked for six years as a corrections officer at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. All of his family is originally from the Brimson and Trenton areas.
Missouri teen injured after car overturns on Christmas Day
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe boy was southbound on LIV 239 one mile north of Chillicothe. The driver lost control on the icy road....
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
KCRG.com
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
Missouri man dies after Jeep rollover accident
SCOTLAND COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11:30p.m. Thursday in Scotland County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jason R. Gingerich, 20, Memphis, Missouri, was northbound on Highway 15 eight miles south of Memphis. The vehicle traveled off the...
2 hospitalized after SUVs crash Christmas night
MERCER COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Isuzu Axiom driven by Jose A. Solorzano, 42, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in Princeton. The SUV traveled into the westbound lanes. A westbound 2017...
kchi.com
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fire destroys Randolph County apartment building
An early morning fire destroyed an apartment building in Randolph County's county seat early Thursday. The post Fire destroys Randolph County apartment building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
