Kirksville, MO

kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff employs two new deputies for “road patrol”

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has two new deputies for “road patrol” duties– one of them has ties to Trenton. Adam Wynne was initially hired as a detention and transport officer. He enrolled in July at the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy in St. Joseph where he graduated in December and is now a certified peace officer. Wynne reports that he was born at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He moved to Japan because his father was in the Air Force. After Japan, the family lived in North Dakota for 14 years. Upon his father’s retirement, Wynne’s family moved to Trenton while he was a junior in high school. Wynne graduated from Trenton high school in 2009, then worked for six years as a corrections officer at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. All of his family is originally from the Brimson and Trenton areas.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KCRG.com

Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
OTTUMWA, IA
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after Jeep rollover accident

SCOTLAND COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11:30p.m. Thursday in Scotland County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jason R. Gingerich, 20, Memphis, Missouri, was northbound on Highway 15 eight miles south of Memphis. The vehicle traveled off the...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 hospitalized after SUVs crash Christmas night

MERCER COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Isuzu Axiom driven by Jose A. Solorzano, 42, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in Princeton. The SUV traveled into the westbound lanes. A westbound 2017...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Sentenced For Non-Support

A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
RAYTOWN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

