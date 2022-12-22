Read full article on original website
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Natrona County SO: Resources Available for Those Needing Shelter
The drastically lower temperatures throughout Wyoming can lethal, and the Natrona County Emergency Management Office of the Sheriff's Office says resources are available for those who need a warm place. Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning with predictions of 40 to 50 degrees below zero until...
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
Casper Mountain Fire Station Burglarized; $6,000 Worth of Items Taken
A suspect or suspects recently burglarized the Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemmers Road and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. They forced their way into the Fire Station and burglarized it between Dec....
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life
The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
Feds Charge Casper Man With Fentanyl Distribution
A Casper man was charged in federal court with one fentanyl-related count on Monday . The federal charge is on top of three fentanyl-related counts against him in state district court. Ronnell Robertson, 35, heard the single count of distributing 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing...
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
Frigid Temps, Sub Zero Wind Chill, Chance of Snow in Natrona County on Wednesday
The National Weather Service is warning of both strong winds in Natrona County as well as extreme wind chill. Today is mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees, wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Wind gusts will be as a high as 37 mph. Tonight's forecast is...
Ford Wyoming Center: The ‘Holiday of Blaze’ Is Still Happening Wednesday
Winter is coming to Casper in a big way tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), with snow expected and a wind chill factor around -50°. It is also the date of the Snoop Dogg and T-Pain "Holidaze of Blaze" tour at the Ford Wyoming Center. The official Ford Wyoming Center...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Wreathes Ceremony Planned on Dec. 17 at Natrona County Cemeteries
On Dec. 17, the Natrona County Republican Women (NCRW) are hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at three cemeteries across the county in honor of veterans. The wreaths will be laid at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by the Highland Cemetery at noon and the Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Casper Council to Provide Cost of Living Increase for City Employees
On Tuesday, the Casper city council unanimously agreed to move forward with a cost-of-living increase of 3.5% for all city employees after the city had over $900,000 in surplus in sales tax revenue. The city anticipated earlier this year that sales tax revenue would bring at least $425,000, however, actual...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
