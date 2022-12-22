ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental

An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
BAR NUNN, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial

A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Feds Charge Casper Man With Fentanyl Distribution

A Casper man was charged in federal court with one fentanyl-related count on Monday . The federal charge is on top of three fentanyl-related counts against him in state district court. Ronnell Robertson, 35, heard the single count of distributing 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper

Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
925
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy