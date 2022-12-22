ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt Gets Stung on the Eye by a Bee, Shows Off Gnarly Aftermath: VIDEO

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, taking down extraterrestrial spaceships and protecting superpowerful gemstones as Avengers‘ Star-Lord is no problem. However, the Peter Quill actor faced an entirely different foe recently. Instead, he came eye to eye with a much smaller opponent: the common bee.

In a new Instagram video, Chris Pratt revealed that he was recently stung on the eye by an angry bee. And his commentary about the encounter that he had left the internet cracking up.

If you watch videos or reels on social media, there’s a good chance you’ve watched a clip about a beekeeper taking apart massive hives and relocating the colonies to protect them. And they typically do it all without getting stung. Chris Pratt reveals in the clip that he is just one of the millions of people who watch these videos. In a clip, he explained how he earned the sting, and what inspired him to approach the bee.

A Rescue Gone Wrong

“So I’ve been following this bee lady on the Instagram,” the 43-year-old begins, tagging Texas Bee Works in the comments. “She’s so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today. I’m going to remove the bee. I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen.'”

Pratt says this has “built up this false sense of security … whereas I said, ‘I think I can control bees too.'”

He then continued reflecting on the recent encounter. He continued, “I saw a beehive … and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, ‘Hey, careful, there’s bees,’ and I said, ‘These bees look very calm,’ and I just stared at these bees.”

Sadly, it seems Chris Pratt does not have the same affinity for beekeeping as Erika Thompson at Texas Bee Works. During the clip, he didn’t only reveal that he was stung, but he also removed his sunglasses to reveal the sting. Though it looks gnarly, Pratt doesn’t seem the worse for wear as he continues to joke about the incident online.

Chris Pratt Fans Have Hilarious Reactions to His Bee Encounter

Given that Chris Pratt is in good spirits following the encounter, fans began poking fun at the beloved actor.

Taking to the comments following the video, one of Pratt’s followers wrote, “Don’t try this at home even if you’re [Chris Pratt.] Heal up soon. There are Christmas pics to be taken!”

Another fan quipped, “The moral of this story is to bee a little more careful.” The comment earned tons of love in a thread of its own.

knee don't bend .
3d ago

skipping school one day trying to sneak in a pool and got hit 2 times in the eye by wasps, never skipped school again.

Heather Scherr
2d ago

That’s crazy! I was riding my bike on my birthday, and I apparently ran into the back of a bee and it stung me in my eye!!!! Couldn’t believe the chance of that happening!!!!????

