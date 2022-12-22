Read full article on original website
Bay Net
State Organization Honors Outstanding CCPS Physical Education Teachers
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) physical education (PE) teachers were recently honored by SHAPE Maryland, an organization that promotes and supports health and wellness. The state chapter of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) named Marty Margolis of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. mourns community leader Dr. Aquilur Rahman
A “pillar of the community” in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died. Dr. Aquilur Rahman, a founder of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, passed away on Dec. 22 after he had been diagnosed with leukemia in August. County Executive Marc Elrich said in a...
whatsupmag.com
Pittman Announces Transition of Police Accountability Board Executive Director
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the transition of Janssen Evelyn from the Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board (PAB) to the role of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. Evelyn will assume his new role on Jan. 5. “Janssen has already proven himself to be...
Business Monthly
These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland
The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases
A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
Bay Net
Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
Bay Net
$2 Million Grant Awarded For Open Air Pavilion At Prince Frederick Town Center
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County’s Department of Economic Development has received a $2 million grant from the State of Maryland to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center. The award was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this month. “We are thrilled about...
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
Business Monthly
With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased
While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
Business Monthly
Redevelopment plans progressing in Downtown Columbia, Gateway
While development in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District is progressing, the county’s general plan update is set to have an impact on redevelopment in Columbia’s “final frontier,” Columbia Gateway Business Park. The Merriweather District’s most recent addition is The Marlow, a 472-unit residential project on the...
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
governing.com
Reviving a Rail Project, Baltimore Advocates Seek Broader Reforms
City planners have been calling for a train linking east and west Baltimore and its adjacent suburbs since at least the 1960s. But in 2015, just as the 14.1-mile Red Line project appeared to be coming to fruition, newly inaugurated Gov. Larry Hogan called it a “wasteful boondoggle” and sent some $900 million in funding back to the federal government.
Business Monthly
Medical services building to rise on Columbia lakefront
The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on 10285 Lakefront in December, moving forward with the next phase in the revitalization of Downtown Columbia’s urban core. The four-story, $458 million state-of-the-art medical office building is the first building to rise in the Lakefront District under the Downtown Columbia Plan. “As...
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
CBS News
Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager
BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
Business Monthly
Snowbirds in Maryland? Winter fun right here at home
If you’re thinking of catching the next plane to Florida, think again! Maryland has a lot of wintertime fun — and food — waiting for you. According to the Maryland Office of Tourism, 62% of people across the country find Maryland to be an enticing place to visit.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism
Rabbi Barak Bader grew up in Alabama, where there wasn’t a single other Jewish child in his school. But today as an adult living in Montgomery County, Bader said it’s rare he crosses the street without running into another Jew. “When I came here, I instantly felt the...
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
