Anne Arundel County, MD

Bay Net

State Organization Honors Outstanding CCPS Physical Education Teachers

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) physical education (PE) teachers were recently honored by SHAPE Maryland, an organization that promotes and supports health and wellness. The state chapter of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) named Marty Margolis of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. mourns community leader Dr. Aquilur Rahman

A “pillar of the community” in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died. Dr. Aquilur Rahman, a founder of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and Montgomery County Muslim Foundation, passed away on Dec. 22 after he had been diagnosed with leukemia in August. County Executive Marc Elrich said in a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland

The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases

A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased

While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Redevelopment plans progressing in Downtown Columbia, Gateway

While development in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District is progressing, the county’s general plan update is set to have an impact on redevelopment in Columbia’s “final frontier,” Columbia Gateway Business Park. The Merriweather District’s most recent addition is The Marlow, a 472-unit residential project on the...
COLUMBIA, MD
governing.com

Reviving a Rail Project, Baltimore Advocates Seek Broader Reforms

City planners have been calling for a train linking east and west Baltimore and its adjacent suburbs since at least the 1960s. But in 2015, just as the 14.1-mile Red Line project appeared to be coming to fruition, newly inaugurated Gov. Larry Hogan called it a “wasteful boondoggle” and sent some $900 million in funding back to the federal government.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Medical services building to rise on Columbia lakefront

The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on 10285 Lakefront in December, moving forward with the next phase in the revitalization of Downtown Columbia’s urban core. The four-story, $458 million state-of-the-art medical office building is the first building to rise in the Lakefront District under the Downtown Columbia Plan. “As...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS News

Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager

BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Snowbirds in Maryland? Winter fun right here at home

If you’re thinking of catching the next plane to Florida, think again! Maryland has a lot of wintertime fun — and food — waiting for you. According to the Maryland Office of Tourism, 62% of people across the country find Maryland to be an enticing place to visit.
MARYLAND STATE

