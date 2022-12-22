ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Mum outraged after her 7-year-old daughter refused school lunch because she’s wearing spaghetti straps

A mother is upset after her seven-year-old daughter was refused lunch at school because she was clothed in "inappropriate" clothing. The small girl was brought to the nurse's office to complete her lunch after being dress coded for wearing 'spaghetti straps,' but the nurse was apparently on calls the entire time. TikTok user thisisharlie questioned whether she was allowed to finish her meal during a chat with her daughter that was recorded and posted to TikTok.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Teen girl guides lost toddler home from park, is rewarded with babysitting job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a single child for the first twelve years of my life. Growing up, I didn’t have a father figure until my mom met the man she would marry, who would eventually adopt me and become my real dad when I was ten. Two years after that my parents, without consulting me (as if they should have), decided to expand the family.

