ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winter storm latest: What we'll get, when we'll get it

By Paul Guggenheimer
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jGCH_0jrgf35200
Metro Creative

For several days, Pittsburgh area residents have been told that severe winter weather is heading to the area for Christmas weekend. The burning question has been exactly when will it hit and how bad will it be?

According to the National Weather Service in Moon, a cold front will move in from the Midwest late Thursday evening with the worst of it hitting by early Friday morning around 4 or 5 a.m., creating hazardous travel. NWS forecasters are issuing a high wind advisory and wind chill warning with the potential for temperatures to drop down to minus-25 degrees.

“The combination of wind and very cold arctic air mass is creating that,” NWS meteorologist Shannon Hefferan said of the temperatures. “Those gusts can be over 40 miles per hour and maybe as high as 50.”

Up to 2 inches of snow is expected to come in on the back side of the front, and the NWS is issuing a winter weather advisory for Friday for the early morning commute and into the afternoon for flash-freeze potential. So, the rain that’s falling today, with the extreme cold temperatures, could create some icy conditions on the roads.

“We could get a quick burst of snow as that arctic air mass moves in. It’s not a lot of snow like a regular winter storm, but it could be very impactful for travel. There’s the potential of seeing a half-inch (of snow) in an hour when that frontal boundary comes through,” Hefferan said. “The low-pressure system could really get some ice crystals moving throughout the air column and dump a lot of snow in a quick amount of time.”

Hefferan urged people not to make the mistake of thinking the weather is only going to be bad during Friday morning, because there could be lingering effects throughout the afternoon.

Roads conditions will depend on how fast crews can treat the icy conditions.

“They’re probably not going to throw salt on the roads right now because it will just wash away,” Hefferan said. “It will take some time for everybody to feel comfortable enough to go out and about because that cold air mass continues all the way through Christmas Day. There will be hazardous travel Friday, and it could go all the way into the evening commute, unfortunately.

“Everybody just needs to be patient, because it’s an interesting system.”

Hefferan said she expects to see an improvement as early as the day after Christmas with rising temperatures and highs reaching the 40s by next Wednesday.

“We’re expected to get some relief in the coming days, and it will be like it never happened,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Impact Day: Record cold Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH — Our cold lingers brutally for one more day. Temperatures look to warm slightly overnight, but wind chills will remain below 0 through about noon Christmas Day. Our warming trend begins in earnest on Monday and will take us all the way into 2023. Highs return above freezing Wednesday with highs in the 50s by Friday. Our next significant chance of precipitation is New Year's Eve with rain showers. Today set the record for coldest Christmas Eve with a high of 6. The previous record was 13 in 1983. The record cold for Christmas Day is 0, so that one is safe. Tonight: Santa-like. Low of 7 with wind chills down to -20. Christmas: Santa leaves his weather. High of 16. Winds gust to 20 mph. Monday: Mostly cloudy. High of 22. Low of 9.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Wind Chill Warning remains in place until noon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures. The Wind Chill Warning goes until noon. Morning lows are below zero but not record-breaking as the record is -11 back in 1983. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it to the teens, and it'll be cold for the steelers game with temperatures in the single digits then teens around midnight and feeling like -10. If you're going to do that, have numerous layers on and find ways to stay warm as much as possible!Christmas Day will still be cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and temperatures in the teens for the high. There may be some flurries lingering, but it looks like a White Christmas which is defined as having 1" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day! By Monday we are back in the mid-20s and then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Power outages minimal as snow slows for Christmas Day

Most homes experiencing a power outage during the last 36 hours of winter weather are likely to have the lights on for breakfast Christmas morning, as suppliers continue working to restore electricity across the region. Duquesne Light reported fewer than 200 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Christmas morning,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvpublic.org

Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Conditions To The Region

Record cold and winter weather will move into the region over the next several days. Communities across the state are preparing to help the most vulnerable. National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the state is in for a trifecta of wind, snow, and a flash freeze as temperatures drop more than 30 degrees into the single digits overnight into Friday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

SEVERE WINTER WEATHER BRINGS MEDICAL CONCERNS

Indiana County over the next 3 days is expected to see some very strong winter weather. The county is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until noon today. Wet snow is expected between now and noon, with accumulations up to an inch of snow and up...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Public Works preps for first big winter storm this season

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 12,000 pounds of salt is ready to go as Allegheny County Public Works crews prepare for a tricky winter storm on Friday. “Due to the low temps we are going to be treating the salt with calcium chloride bc of lower temps and high winds, wind chills we be around 0 we want every body to be safe and take their time,” director of public works Steven Shanley said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Thousands of power outages reported as high winds from winter storm impact the area

The winter storm is leading to power outages in some areas. West Penn Power and Duquesne Light say they're ready to respond. The power companies have added extra crews and prepared equipment to respond through Saturday. As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, Duquesne Light has more than 14,000 customers without power....
wdadradio.com

BITTER COLD EXPECTED FOR TONIGHT’S STEELERS GAME

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be frigid for tonight’s game. AccuWeather is calling for temperatures in the single digits with wind chill temperatures below zero. People are being advised to dress for the weather, and to have their digital tickets at the ready to prevent delays at the gates.
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy