mynews13.com
Small businesses feeling the burnout during holidays
VENTURA, Calif. — The holidays can put more stress on service and retail workers, as they grapple with longer hours and frustrated customers. One small business owner in Downtown Ventura says she will close on Sundays to give her staff the opportunity to rest and be with their family. She says the decision to value their mental health over the company’s profits was the right one.
Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening
LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
