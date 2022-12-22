The Jets got a late Christmas present on Monday. Doctors cleared quarterback Mike White and he will start Sunday against the Seahawks, according to a source. White has missed the past two games, both losses to the Lions and Jaguars, as he recovered from broken ribs. Zach Wilson started in his place and did not play well. The Jets head to Seattle with their playoff hopes still alive. They need to win in Seattle and at Miami in the final week of the season and have the Patriots lose one of their final two games to earn a wild-card berth.

