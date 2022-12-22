Read full article on original website
Nathaniel Hackett fired by Broncos before disastrous season even ends
The Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver was quite brief. The Broncos fired their first-year head coach on Monday, a day after Denver’s miserable 51-14 Christmas loss to the Rams on Sunday that dropped them to 4-11. Hackett, 43, was hired by the Broncos last January after he was the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2019-’21. His success with Aaron Rodgers, combined with the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson and subsequent $245 million contract, led to massive expectations in Denver. But Wilson has had a brutal first year with the Broncos, throwing for 12 touchdowns in 13 games.
Jets quarterback Mike White cleared to start Sunday vs. Seahawks
The Jets got a late Christmas present on Monday. Doctors cleared quarterback Mike White and he will start Sunday against the Seahawks, according to a source. White has missed the past two games, both losses to the Lions and Jaguars, as he recovered from broken ribs. Zach Wilson started in his place and did not play well. The Jets head to Seattle with their playoff hopes still alive. They need to win in Seattle and at Miami in the final week of the season and have the Patriots lose one of their final two games to earn a wild-card berth.
Don't Tell Coach DeBoer, But ZTF Missed the Penix Video
The Husky edge rusher, however, learned soon enough his quarterback was coming back.
