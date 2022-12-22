Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Related
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O’Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O’Connell has helped foster have continued to come through at all the right times, intangible but important traits that ought to serve the Vikings (12-3) well in the playoffs. All these fourth-quarter deficits are a pattern that can’t be dismissed, either, if they’re going to make more than a brief postseason appearance. Their vulnerability on defense — allowing the second-most yards per game and per play in the league — is a glaring issue. But an offense with league-leading receiver Justin Jefferson, two other Pro Bowl picks in quarterback Kirk Cousins and tight end T.J. Hockenson and a standout running back in Dalvin Cook ought to be producing more complete performances than it has. “We’re still hunting that four quarters of true, consistent football that we want to see,” O’Connell said after the 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday.
How did Nathaniel Hackett fail so quickly with the Broncos? A look back at a rough season
It's rare to be one-and-done as an NFL head coach. To not make it to the end of your first season? Practically unheard of. Nathaniel Hackett is just the fifth coach since the 1970 NFL merger to not make it through one season. He was fired by the Denver Broncos on Monday after a 4-11 start. The other four, according to Elias Sports Bureau (via Rich Cimini of ESPN): Lou Holtz of the New York Jets in 1976, Peter McCulley of the San Francisco 49ers in 1978, Bobby Petrino of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has a suggestion for who can solve the franchise’s quarterback woes…Chad Kelly! The former Ole Miss star, who served as a backup quarterback for the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts this past season, responded to a Twitter question about who people would like to see as the Broncos quarterback: Read more... The post Chad Kelly offers Broncos QB solution appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Tom Brady, Bucs still don't look capable of doing damage in the playoff game they're probably going to host
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals played a game on Christmas that not even the Grinch would want to steal. Tampa Bay had to scratch and claw to outscore a team that was starting Trace McSorley, keeping their playoff hopes alive another week as they held onto their one-game lead on the rest of the dismal NFC South. By rule, the Buccaneers are in the driver's seat to host a coveted home playoff game in a few weeks, but this team doesn't look like they have the chops to actually win one, let alone go on a playoff run.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 17 point spread, moneyline, total
The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Packers are...
Top sports stories of 2022: Amazon and the NFL, Djokovic and COVID, Lionel Messi and the World Cup
Sports are an escape from the real world, but they’re also a reflection of it. Throughout 2022, sports were another front in the cultural battles erupting across America and the world. Sports brought us immense joy, but sports also brought us new ways of fighting the same old battles. Here’s a look — in alphabetical order — of the sports stories that defined 2022 and shaped how we’ll view and discuss sports for years to come.
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 0