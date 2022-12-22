ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Plane crashed in Fife after cockpit burst open mid-flight

A light aircraft crashed in a field in Fife after its cockpit burst open mid-flight, according to an investigation into the accident. An air crash report said the 70-year-old pilot heard "an almighty bang and a blast of air struck him, blowing off his headset". The man experienced "significant handling...
The Independent

Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence

A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
Daily Mail

Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars

Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
generalaviationnews.com

Diamond’s door flies off plane in flight

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. The DA40 Diamond Star’s rear door...
Aviation International News

Metroliner Had Autopilot Issues Before Crash Landing

The two-person crew of the Metroliner that crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course last month with more than 50 rescue dogs aboard was experiencing autopilot and aircraft control issues while shooting an instrument approach, according to an NTSB preliminary report. The 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227, operated by Ameriflight, crashed 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on November 15. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal

A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire—Again

A fire broke out on board Russia’s only aircraft carrier on Thursday, sparking an evacuation of around 20 people on board, according to state media reports. The heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs in Murmansk, northwestern Russia, at the time of the incident. United Shipbuilding Corporation head Alexey Rakhmanov told the Russian TASS news agency: “The ship’s damage control system was promptly activated and there is no damage.” Local emergency services said no one was injured in the blaze. The news comes after another fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov in 2019 left two people dead and over a dozen injured during a refit at a floating dock. The vessel was also damaged in 2018 when a floating dock sank and one of its cranes crashed down on the ship’s flightdeck. Local reports differ about when the Admiral Kuznetsov will return to service with the Russian Navy.
generalaviationnews.com

Pilot fails to extend landing gear after accidentally merging two checklists

The pilot reported that he recently purchased the Piper PA-30 to transition from large airplanes back to small airplanes. He conducted a normal, uneventful flight. When he approached the airport in Navasota, Texas, to land, he went through the “GUMP” checklist twice. However, when the airplane touched down...
NAVASOTA, TX
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport

A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
Aviation International News

'Riblet' Skin To Reduce Fuel Consumption on Jets

Lufthansa Technik has received a supplemental type certificate from EASA for the installation of AeroSHARK riblet films on two Boeing 777 variants. Developed jointly by Lufthansa Technik and BASF, AeroSHARK is a surface structure composed of microscopic ribs that reduces the frictional resistance of the aircraft skin, thereby decreasing fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 1 percent.
Aviation International News

Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says

Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...

Comments / 0

Community Policy