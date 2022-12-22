Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Detroit News
High school basketball teams to close out 2022 with holiday tournaments
There will be a lot to do post-Christmas for Metro Detroit basketball fans with multiple tournaments taking place this week. North Farmington, Ferndale and Detroit Cass Tech will all be hosting several games, some on multiple days. North Farmington will be putting on the three-day Holiday Extravaganza presented by Chris...
Detroit News
Michigan woman, 19, among four dead in Ohio Turnpike pileup during storm
A 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
Detroit News
Mitzvah Day 2022 brings volunteers together in Detroit
Detroit — Hundreds of families in need were surprised with gifts on their doorstep on Christmas morning, thanks to a Detroit nonprofit. Jimmy's Kids, which donated clothes, toys and gift cards to over 350 families Sunday, is one of a dozen organizations that participated in the 26th annual Mitzvah Day, a volunteering day coordinated by the Jewish Community Relations Council/ American Jewish Committee (JCRS/AJC).
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
Detroit News
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff with Detroit police on Christmas Day
Detroit — After a seven-hour standoff Sunday, Detroit police got a barricaded gunman to surrender, according to a spokesperson. Police were following up on a report of a violent person with a weapon from Saturday when the man's family told police he had been violent to them on Sunday, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.
Detroit News
Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve
Friday's winter storm has moved northeast of Michigan but will continue sending gusty winds and affecting temperatures throughout Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service. "The main thing is still the winds are going to be pretty gusty out there — not as strong as yesterday — but we...
Detroit News
Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights
Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
Detroit News
Dearborn lands tactical emergency vehicle
A new tactical vehicle will help Dearborn's Fire Department respond to flooding, increase the number of patients for transport and aid in active shooter situations, the department said. The emergency response vehicle cost $300,000, which was approved by the Dearborn City Council in August. The MedCat MedEvac Tactical Emergency Support...
Detroit News
Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say
An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday. A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.
