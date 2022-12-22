ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

High school basketball teams to close out 2022 with holiday tournaments

There will be a lot to do post-Christmas for Metro Detroit basketball fans with multiple tournaments taking place this week. North Farmington, Ferndale and Detroit Cass Tech will all be hosting several games, some on multiple days. North Farmington will be putting on the three-day Holiday Extravaganza presented by Chris...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan woman, 19, among four dead in Ohio Turnpike pileup during storm

A 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Mitzvah Day 2022 brings volunteers together in Detroit

Detroit — Hundreds of families in need were surprised with gifts on their doorstep on Christmas morning, thanks to a Detroit nonprofit. Jimmy's Kids, which donated clothes, toys and gift cards to over 350 families Sunday, is one of a dozen organizations that participated in the 26th annual Mitzvah Day, a volunteering day coordinated by the Jewish Community Relations Council/ American Jewish Committee (JCRS/AJC).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth

It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers

Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn lands tactical emergency vehicle

A new tactical vehicle will help Dearborn's Fire Department respond to flooding, increase the number of patients for transport and aid in active shooter situations, the department said. The emergency response vehicle cost $300,000, which was approved by the Dearborn City Council in August. The MedCat MedEvac Tactical Emergency Support...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say

An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday. A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI

