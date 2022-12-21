— A 42-year-old St. Cloud woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for violating a no-contact order. Brittney Ann Ursell was convicted in Meeker County District Court of violating a domestic-abuse-no-contact order. The sentence handed down Oct. 24 was a downward durational departure — meaning less time than guidelines would recommend — and will be served concurrently with two other cases as part of a plea agreement reached earlier in October.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO