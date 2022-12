IPSWICH — With a day off school and cooped up by the storm, the kids (and others) may be a little stir crazy later. If so, there are some seasonal distractions to help. On Friday, December 23, St. John’s Orthodox Church on Mt. Pleasant Avenue will host its annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along. That starts at 6:30 p.m. and is always a popular event.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO