Secaucus’s plan to construct a new Senior Center at the site of the old on Centre Avenue is moving along. The decision to construct a new senior center came after the town realized that oil tanks underneath the old center had been leaking for a number of years. Environmental remediation work needed to be done at the three buildings that composed the old center, but because some of the contamination leached under the foundation, it was cheaper to start from scratch then to remediate the existing center.

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO