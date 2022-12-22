Read full article on original website
Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donate to ToyDrive
Just days before Christmas, Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donated more than 600 toys to Jersey City’s Julia A. Barnes Elementary School this week. “We wanted to make a difference and put a smile on children’s faced this holiday season,” said Adrienne Austin, Director of Diversity...
Progressive activist Eleana Little to run for Hudson County Executive
Eleana Little, a community organizer and environmental engineer, has announced her candidacy for Hudson County Executive. She is running as a self-described Progressive Democrat in heavily establishment Democrat-dominated Hudson County. “I’m running for county executive because I believe that everyday people deserve a government that works for them,” Little said....
Mayor Fulop says homicide and shootings are down
In a presentation held at City Hall revealing the latest crime data in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea said the administration has seen a significant decline in homicides and shootings, while other crimes have declined less. The report titled “Year in Review: Jersey City...
City Hall is getting a makeover
Jersey City’s municipal hall is being refurbished inside and out, and city officials have announced a 1-acre park in front to create open space and a sense of community. In a City Council meeting on Dec. 14, after members argued back and forth on the resolution, it was passed with five council members voting for the renovation project while members Ward B Mira Prinz Arey and Ward C Rich Boggiano opposed the resolution.
North Bergen Board of Education offers Saturday Morning Enrichment Program
In an effort to provide additional academic support and learning time for students, the North Bergen Board of Education is offering a free Saturday Morning Enrichment Program at the high school for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade. Students engages in “fun and exciting” educational activities to develop their skills...
Mayor Sacco has made North Bergen safer
While most people enjoy the Holidays and look forward to 2023, a small group of Mayor Nick Sacco’s political opponents are launching nasty attacks on him and his lengthy and impressive record. That’s their choice, but when they criticize him on public safety issues, as the former North Bergen Police Chief, I can’t remain silent.
Remembering Jimmy Roselli on his Birthday
This December 26th would have been Jimmy Roselli’s 97th birthday. Michael John “Jimmy” Roselli died on June 30, 2011; he was 85 years old at the time of his death. Jimmy Roselli was born in Hoboken; he grew up just five doors down from where Frank Sinatra had lived; who, by the way, was ten years his senior.
Hudson Pride Center opens new facility for LGBTQIA+ community
The LGBTQIA+ community is expanding in Hudson County, with the recent opening of it’s pride center. “It has been a long journey to get to this point but we finally made it,” said Elizabeth Schedl, who is the executive director of the nonprofit organization. “We are so glad that we can welcome members into this new space and make them feel right at home.”
Poems of Gratitude and Hope
Jersey City’s 2020-2022 Poet Laureate, Susan Justiniano | RescuePoetix hosts Poems of Gratitude, featuring creatives Renes “Pudge” Cruz (Jersey City) and Lisa “Rubi G” Ventura (Washington Heights NY/Central NJ) in an environment that is conducive to creativity and culture, share their experiences through workshop prompts, participant engagement, poetry, spoken word performances.
Weehawken bans short-term rentals like Airbnb in the township
Weehawken has officially enacted a ban on short-term housing rentals in the township. The move prohibits rentals of less than 30 consecutive days, targeting short-term rental hosts who use vacation rental companies like Airbnb and Booking.com to rent out units for short periods of time as opposed to renting to a long-term tenant.
Marisco Morrison brings the heat with exercise
Marcisco Morison remembers taking a flight from Jamaica to New Jersey when he was only 19-years-old, thinking he would grow up to fight crime as a law enforcement officer. Instead he decided to set up shop at 667 Montgomery Street and become a personal trainer. “It just became easier for...
Hoboken approves Story Dispensary application
In a meeting that lasted nearly three hours, the Hoboken City Council voted 5-4 to approve the application of Story Dispensary, the controversial cannabis store proposed for 51-53 14th St., site of the former Hudson Tavern. The dispensary now goes to the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission and if approved would...
Letter to Hoboken City Council Members: Please vote “NO” on Story Dispensary resolution
The following letter regarding the Story Dispensary resolution was sent on Dec. 20 to all Hoboken City Council members:. First of all, thank you to Council members Quintero, Giattino, Jabbour, Russo and Mayor Bhalla, who attended Monday’s information sessions up at 14th and Hudson Streets. I attended both and appreciate that you came out (in the cold!) to listen to the concerns of the people in the neighborhood.
Weehawken approves contracts with township employees and police
Weehawken has approved contracts with union and non-union township employees as well as with local police officers. Mayor Richard Turner and the Township Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance ratifying the contracts at its December 7 meeting. According to Turner, the average increase in the contracts is between three...
Design of new Secaucus Senior Center nearly complete
Secaucus’s plan to construct a new Senior Center at the site of the old on Centre Avenue is moving along. The decision to construct a new senior center came after the town realized that oil tanks underneath the old center had been leaking for a number of years. Environmental remediation work needed to be done at the three buildings that composed the old center, but because some of the contamination leached under the foundation, it was cheaper to start from scratch then to remediate the existing center.
Mayor Fulop swears in 21 new firefighters
Mayor Steven Fulop welcomed 21 new firefighters in the chambers of City Hall during a fire department graduation ceremony, adding to the over 300 firefighters hired under Fulop’s administration since 2013, according to a city press release. “We have a distinguished, prestigious, and proud fire department, which is visible...
Hudson County Community College’s 25th Gala Celebration Sets Attendance and Fundraising Records
The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation Board of Directors announced that their 25th Anniversary Gala celebration on Thursday, December 8, 2022, raised nearly $600,000. The event’s theme, “Investing in Student Success,” marked the debut of a new endowed scholarship fund, the Hudson Scholars Program Endowment, that will generate perpetual funding assistance to support student success.
Hoboken may have a new idea for the DPW garage
The Poggi Press building at 1501 Adam St. has been targeted for a proposed municipal complex for some time now, with the city going so far as to file for eminent domain over the property in an attempt to locate a new municipal Department of Public Works garage there. But...
Jersey City Remembers Victims of Kosher Deli Rampage
Residents of Jersey City and City officials gathered in front of City Hall on Dec. 8 to honor the lives of those lost three years ago, in a shooting at a Kosher supermarket in Jersey City’s Greenville neighborhood which killed six people on Dec. 10, 2019. The deaths happened...
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
