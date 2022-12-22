Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
wvtm13.com
Gradually warming up as we move through the week
The cold temperatures continue into Monday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. Alright, we sound like a broken record, but tonight will be another very cold night across central Alabama. Lows in most spots will be in the mid to upper teens. BUT this is the last night with widespread teens in the forecast!
Temperatures Near 70° Expected In North Alabama Soon!
Don't worry, north Alabama - by New Year's Day we'll be completely thawed out. After experiencing extremely low temperatures with the invading "arctic blast" over the Christmas weekend, temperatures are expected to go back up...and quickly. By New Year's Day, forecasters are expecting temperatures in the mid 60's. By Monday, January 2nd, temperatures are expected to be close to 70° across north Alabama. Once again, we can all sigh and say "only in Alabama!"
WAAY-TV
Temperatures remain below freezing through Christmas
Clear skies will proceed through the rest of this evening. Temperatures remain below freezing for a couple more days with wind chills gripping tight to values in the teens. With clear skies overhead, tonight will be bitterly cold again with "feels like" temperatures in the single digits. If you head out late to a Christmas Eve service, be certain to bundle up in layers.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Warming trend to follow cold Christmas Day
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Temperatures are mostly in the teens over the northern 2/3 of the state this Christmas morning, with 20s over South Alabama. The sky will stay sunny today; the northern third of the state remains below freezing. After another very cold night tonight, a warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the 35-45 degree range.
wvtm13.com
Winter storm across nation affecting flights at Birmingham's airport Christmas Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several flights arriving to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have been affected by the winter storm gripping much of the United States on Christmas Day. According to the airport's website, arriving flights on Southwest Airlines from Chicago, Dallas and Houston have been canceled or revised. Many other...
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
apr.org
More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott
The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
wbrc.com
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
wbrc.com
Santa Shuffle goes on despite bitter cold
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Single digit temperatures couldn’t stop hardcore runners from coming out to the annual Santa Shuffle on Saturday. The annual event, hosted by The Trak Shak, benefits Firehouse Ministries through donations. This year, however, saw the event take place as Alabama was in the midst of...
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: incredibly cold temperatures in Alabama
Impact Day: The cold blast drives temperatures down to the lowest point in over a decade and creating a dangerously cold scenario with high wind gusts and incredibly low wind chill values. Check the video forecast for the latest. BRUTAL COLD. The Siberian air blasting in with a vengeance dropping...
Frosty Weather Sticks Around Alabama During the Holiday Weekend
Alabamians are experiencing one of the coldest Christmas holiday weekends in a very long time. At sunrise this morning in Tuscaloosa it was 13 degrees. The coldest Alabama town was Tuckers Chapel at 4 degrees and the warmest was Mobile at 20 degrees. Holiday Weekend Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40,...
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
What is Arctic sea smoke? Freezing temperatures could bring rare weather event to Alabama
Frigid temperatures are headed to Alabama bringing with them the possibility for a rare weather event along the coast. Lows overnight Thursday are expected to fall into the single digits in north and north central Alabama with the southern part of the state seeing lows in the teens. Strong overnight winds will create wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero for north Alabama into Friday with south Alabama only climbing into the 20s to low 30s.
WAAY-TV
Dangerously cold weather arrives tonight
**WIND CHILL WARNING tonight through Noon Saturday**. Thursday afternoon will be mild but cloudy. Highs top out in the mid-50s before the Arctic cold front arrives this evening. Here is a breakdown of when the dangerous cold arrives where you are:. Shoals: 6 PM - 8 PM. Huntsville Metro (I-65...
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0